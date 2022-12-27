Read full article on original website
A year of extreme weather: Team Kentucky final updates
In a year defined by deadly weather, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he's proud of the way the state made it through 2022. A year of extreme weather: Team Kentucky final updates. In a year defined by deadly weather, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he's proud of the way the...
Lexington Public Library after school program
The program will be free of charge and will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with snacks, enrichment activities, and homework help available among other things. The program will be free of charge and will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with snacks, enrichment activities, and homework help available among other things.
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
Kentucky brings Music City Bowl practice outside
Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting at a residence in Scott County. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Morning weather forecast: 12/30/2022. The warmer than average pattern will continue for the next week...
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder. Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 …. Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help Ky. communities
Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help …. Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with...
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
The Ultimate American Drive
For the past 30 years, locals have flocked to the tiny white structure just across from the “Singing Bridge,” making Rick’s White Light Cajun Diner one of Frankfort’s most celebrated eateries. Some may wonder why. It has limited seating – only two tables and a scattering...
Disneyland warns against fights at parks
Disneyland has added a “courtesy” section to its websites apparently in response to an increase in fights at the theme park. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Dec. 27, 2022. Disneyland warns against fights at parks. Disneyland has added a “courtesy” section to...
Prison to politics: New Lexington councilmember tells her story
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, the first district of Lexington will have a new Councilmember. She talked to WKYT about her struggles with addiction and run-ins with the law. Now she’s a lawmaker. Watch the interview above. Councilmember-elect Fogle will be sworn in with other elected city officials Friday...
Nicholas County still under boil water advisory
People are asked to conserve water to help. People are asked to conserve water to help. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting at a residence in Scott County. 15-year-old missing in Laurel County. A 15-year-old has been reported missing...
Best of 2022: Redemption in the Kentucky Whitetail Woods
I told myself I was getting out of the tree stand at 10 A.M. at the absolute latest. Pushing it any longer than that could have meant a missed flight out of Louisville back to Montana—and a world of trouble from my wife. It was the final day of...
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Knox County funeral home pays tribute to families …. Hopper Funeral Home has served Knox County for more than 100 years. International Museum of...
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
Photos: 2022 in Northern Kentucky
A look back at 2022 in pictures. Artists spent months designing intricate light displays, interactive games with sound and movement, and performers perfected routines for weeks leading up to BLINK, the four day event spanning Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. A look into the blood, sweat, and lightbulbs that made up the historic art-filled event this year.
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
