Hackettstown, NJ

NJ man charged in hammer attack that left woman with 'significant' facial injuries: police

By Brian Brant
 3 days ago

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man is facing charges after he allegedly beat a woman with a hammer Monday afternoon.

The assault happened around 2:45 p.m. near Douglas Blake Memorial Field in the 100 block of Willow Grove Street, Hackettstown Police said.

The 42-year-old man attacked the 28-year-old woman with a hammer and smashed both windows of her car.

Police said the woman suffered "significant facial injuries" and was flown to Morristown Medical Center.

The man, who was not named, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, simple assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. He was being held in the Warren County jail pending court appearances.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the beating, but police said it "was an isolated incident and there is no threat or danger to the public."

