WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor trailer and a moped. Officers said Pearless Speller was driving a tractor trailer on 27th St. and N. Patterson Ave back in June. They said he failed to stop for a red light and the tractor trailer hit a moped driven by Michael Werts. Officers said Werts was taken to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries on Christmas Day. This is the 22nd motor vehicle fatality of 2022, which is down eight from last year. The investigation into the crash continues.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO