Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Related
Watch: Aerial video shows icy effects of seiche from Buffalo blizzard
As Buffalo works to recover from a blizzard that rocked western New York with hurricane-force winds and feet of snow, impacts from a little-known phenomenon known as seiche continue to be spotted along Lake Erie’s waterfront.
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm
What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard ‘for the ages’
Some 2,872 domestic and international U.S. flights were canceled Tuesday as of about 8 a.m. Eastern time.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Bad News For Travelers, Buffalo Airport To Remain Closed Due To Blizzard
Travelers trying to leave Buffalo or get back home to Buffalo are delayed again. Due to the conditions brought on by the blizzard, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed. Travel has been disrupted nationwide due to winter storm Elliott. What should have been a busy holiday travel weekend...
Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
Woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in car
A woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in her car following the brutal winter storm that hit the city
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm hits Buffalo, 8-12" of snow expected through Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV/TND) — Snow is still falling in Buffalo as emergency responders continue to react to the Christmas weekend deadly blizzard. In a press conference Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 25 storm-related fatalities confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office. He issued warnings against shoveling snow and traveling outside, as a travel ban is still in effect for many Buffalo communities.
State Police Use Amazing Tank-Like Vehicle to Move Cars in Buffalo
Our hearts continue to be with our fellow New Yorkers out west as they deal with the aftermath of one of the worst storms in state history, and we'd like to take a moment to thank our first responders. As of this morning, as many as 30 people perished, and more bodies may be recovered.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
the buffalo bills
Bills Legends Car Wash Catch-up with Aaron Williams
Get know Bills Legend Aaron Williams like never before as he rolls through the Delta Sonic Car Wash. From untold stories about his playing days to his favorite memories from his time in Buffalo, Maddy Glab is grilling him on Bills Legends Car Wash Catch-Up presented by Delta Sonic.
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
WKBW-TV
Snyder family takes in neighbors during winter storm
SNYDER, NY — Jill and Steven Hubbard of Snyder opened their 3-bedroom home to their neighbors when half the neighborhood lost power during the storm on Christmas weekend. At one point 17 people were inside the home, but for the Hubbards it is what they are meant to do.
Buffalo Zoo Polar Bear’s Snow Day Will Warm Your Heart [VIDEO]
Even the hardest Buffalo natives have been challenged by the brutal cold and multiple feet of snow that have left the city constantly blanketed. Since the first big snowfall of the season in late November, at least two of the city’s inhabitants have never felt more at home. Granted, they’re not originally from New York. Or human.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders
There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
Comments / 0