Abortion rights activists employ religious freedom argument
INDIANAPOLIS — Cara Berg Raunick watched with bafflement as Indiana’s Republican legislators took less than two weeks to debate and pass an abortion ban that the governor signed quickly into law. The women’s health nurse practitioner from Indianapolis was struck by just how frequently faith was cited in...
Suspect in killings of 4 University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania, source says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings was charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad...
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
Showers and fog tonight but drier on Friday with New Years weather looking good
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Increasing clouds and mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 63 degrees. Winds: NW 5. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly before Midnight. Areas of patchy fog overnight taking visibility down to 1 mile or less in some locations. Friday:...
