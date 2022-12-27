ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heat may have struck gold in undrafted free agency once again with rookie big Orlando Robinson

By Bryan Kalbrosky
Miami Heat rookie big man Orlando Robinson just had the best game of his professional career during a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Fresno State standout finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Robinson recorded 8 of his points (4-6 FG) during the 35.7 possessions when Rudy Gobert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was guarding him.

So was this a fluke for Robinson, who is currently on a two-way contract, or could he actually provide serviceable minutes in the NBA?

Robinson was one of the most versatile players in college basketball.

He is one of six players on record to ever finish with more than 300 rebounds, more than 100 assists, more than 30 blocks, and more than 30 3-pointers in the same season. Others include Paolo Banchero, Draymond Green, and Lamar Odom.

Robinson is uniquely skilled and productive, and he was celebrated for his footwork and feel for the game while in college at Fresno State and during the pre-draft process.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, however, has said that the big man is also the player who has improved his game the most since NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.

He has made notable improvements off the ball when rolling to the basket and on offensive rebound putbacks.

Robinson recently averaged 22.4 points, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during the G League Showcase Cup. He also led all players with 12.7 rebounds per game.

Those are promising numbers for a rookie who did not hear his name called on draft night, but it is not surprising Miami was able to find him. They have a roster filled with undrafted talent. As noted by Andrew Lopez, this is one of Miami’s organizational philosophies (via ESPN):

“Every team uses undrafted players, a reality in a league with 510 roster spots (including two-way contracts) and only 60 draftees a season. Miami, however, became the fourth team in NBA history this season to use at least five undrafted players in at least 65 games, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Of the four teams, the Heat are the only one with a winning record.”

Heat veteran Udonis Haslem is one of the best undrafted free agents in league history.

Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, and Dewayne Dedmon are among Miami’s leaders in minutes. Each of them was an undrafted free agent.

While it is still early in his career, based on what we’ve seen so far, it seems entirely possible that Robinson could eventually join those ranks. This would be a massive win for Miami’s scouting department, player development staff, and coaches.

