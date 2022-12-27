I’m sure some of you think I’ve lost my mind or that this is a joke. I promise I haven’t and it’s not. I’m being honest when I say that I like Newark Airport (EWR). Part of my affinity for the airport comes from growing up in New Jersey. It took three turns and a 15-minute drive from my childhood home to get to the airport. I took many flights from Newark to Orlando until we moved to Florida. It’s still the best airport to use when flying to northern New Jersey and it’s a legit option when we’re going to Manhattan, with a direct link to Penn Station by AirTrain and NJ Transit.

