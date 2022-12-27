ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Chaos at the airports: Southwest canceling many flights

Note: Southwest Airlines no longer flies from Newark. However, there were still departures canceled from the airport on other airlines that were part of the overall problem including Spirit, United, Alaska and Republic. Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights...
NEWARK, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
PATERSON, NJ
lpgasmagazine.com

New Jersey terminal switches to propane

Going forward, the Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT) plans to use propane-powered equipment at its location in Newark, New Jersey. The decision will replace PNCT’s diesel-powered port tractor fleet and reduce emissions, according to the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). A side-by-side analysis of international heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer...
NEWARK, NJ
BoardingArea

Why I Like Newark-Liberty International Airport

I’m sure some of you think I’ve lost my mind or that this is a joke. I promise I haven’t and it’s not. I’m being honest when I say that I like Newark Airport (EWR). Part of my affinity for the airport comes from growing up in New Jersey. It took three turns and a 15-minute drive from my childhood home to get to the airport. I took many flights from Newark to Orlando until we moved to Florida. It’s still the best airport to use when flying to northern New Jersey and it’s a legit option when we’re going to Manhattan, with a direct link to Penn Station by AirTrain and NJ Transit.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Why are So Many Historic Buildings in Newark Still Being Demolished?

The restoration of the Krueger-Scott Mansion is a feel-good story for Newark. The 19th-century home of a German brewer — then later the city’s first black millionairess — will now become the headquarters of Makerhood, a company dedicated to fostering black entrepreneurs. But will it inspire similar restorations?
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Food Market Planned for Clinton Street Development in Hoboken

A Hoboken-based company is looking to bring a two-story food hall to their latest project that aims to showcase entrepreneurs and local businesses inside their mixed-use development. Jersey Digs has learned that plans are in the works to revitalize 710 Clinton Street. The land is currently home to Cobalt Stages,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses

Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Linden, NJ

When visiting the state of New Jersey, the city of Linden in Union County might go under the radar. However, once you check out this quaint city, you'll soon realize why many tourists consider it a hidden gem in the Garden State. With proximity to other points of interest like...
LINDEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
BRONX, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies

Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy