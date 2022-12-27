Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop: The Fully Automated Restaurant Franchise Changing the GameTy D.Brooklyn, NY
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To SeeLIFE_HACKSNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Related
Newark Liberty, NYC airports still dealing with cancellation, delay headaches
At NYC airports, the numbers are much worse — 64 cancellations and 13 delays at LaGuardia, and 17 cancellations and 32 delays at JFK.
Chaos at the airports: Southwest canceling many flights
Note: Southwest Airlines no longer flies from Newark. However, there were still departures canceled from the airport on other airlines that were part of the overall problem including Spirit, United, Alaska and Republic. Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ
Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
lpgasmagazine.com
New Jersey terminal switches to propane
Going forward, the Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT) plans to use propane-powered equipment at its location in Newark, New Jersey. The decision will replace PNCT’s diesel-powered port tractor fleet and reduce emissions, according to the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). A side-by-side analysis of international heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer...
Why I Like Newark-Liberty International Airport
I’m sure some of you think I’ve lost my mind or that this is a joke. I promise I haven’t and it’s not. I’m being honest when I say that I like Newark Airport (EWR). Part of my affinity for the airport comes from growing up in New Jersey. It took three turns and a 15-minute drive from my childhood home to get to the airport. I took many flights from Newark to Orlando until we moved to Florida. It’s still the best airport to use when flying to northern New Jersey and it’s a legit option when we’re going to Manhattan, with a direct link to Penn Station by AirTrain and NJ Transit.
jerseydigs.com
Why are So Many Historic Buildings in Newark Still Being Demolished?
The restoration of the Krueger-Scott Mansion is a feel-good story for Newark. The 19th-century home of a German brewer — then later the city’s first black millionairess — will now become the headquarters of Makerhood, a company dedicated to fostering black entrepreneurs. But will it inspire similar restorations?
jerseydigs.com
Food Market Planned for Clinton Street Development in Hoboken
A Hoboken-based company is looking to bring a two-story food hall to their latest project that aims to showcase entrepreneurs and local businesses inside their mixed-use development. Jersey Digs has learned that plans are in the works to revitalize 710 Clinton Street. The land is currently home to Cobalt Stages,...
freightwaves.com
120-plus-year-old New Jersey freight rail bridge replacement finally rising
KEARNY, N.J. — If the Point-No-Point Bridge in northern New Jersey needs to open for a ship to float by below on the Passaic River, the opening and closing of the drawbridge takes five and a half hours. When the construction of a new bridge is completed in 2025,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses
Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Linden, NJ
When visiting the state of New Jersey, the city of Linden in Union County might go under the radar. However, once you check out this quaint city, you'll soon realize why many tourists consider it a hidden gem in the Garden State. With proximity to other points of interest like...
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
The Flight Deal
jetBlue: Newark – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $130 (Basic Economy) / $170 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
How much does it cost to buy weed at NY’s only legal marijuana dispensary?
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Customers rolling up to New York’s first legal dispensary should hit up an ATM first; the joint is cash only. The Lower Manhattan store, operated by the nonprofit Housing Works, sells a range of products from around $18 to about $130. Edibles, prerolls, flower, vapes and more are for sale to those […]
3 Great Pizza Places In New York City That You Should Try
New York City is known for many things - but one of the most iconic is its pizza. With its unique combination of thin crusts, classic toppings, and Neapolitan-style pies, NYC is home to some of the best pizzas around!
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies
Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Comments / 0