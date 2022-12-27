Read full article on original website
Related
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Afghan refugees in U.S. face uncertainty as legislation stalls
Thousands of refugees who fled Afghanistan and now live in the United States are facing an uncertain future.
OnPolitics special edition: Trump's tax returns released
Nearly 6,000 pages include personal returns, business returns.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0