wnky.com

Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
localsyr.com

CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
The Weather Channel

These Homes Were Encased In Ice During Winter Storm Elliott (PHOTOS)

Photos show homes and buildings along Lake Erie's shores encased in ice during Winter Storm Elliott. The area reached temperatures as low as 4 degrees Fahrenheit and winds gusted up to 79 mph during the storm. At least 34 people died in Erie county due Elliott. W​inter Storm Elliott's strong...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
