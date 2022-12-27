Read full article on original website
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
wnky.com
Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Watch: Aerial video shows icy effects of seiche from Buffalo blizzard
As Buffalo works to recover from a blizzard that rocked western New York with hurricane-force winds and feet of snow, impacts from a little-known phenomenon known as seiche continue to be spotted along Lake Erie’s waterfront.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Kucko’s Camera: Oldest Barn in Elma
ELMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Before the Buffalo blizzard, John Kucko visited Elma and checked out the oldest barn in the area, that dates back to 1840.
localsyr.com
CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
Grocery store shelves are bare after seeing a rush of shoppers following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are rushing to grocery stores across Western New York, now that most stores are open again — and it’s leaving shelves bare. Workers are trying to keep up with the demand, but items like deli meats, cheeses, and even baby formula are hard to find right now. News 4 stopped […]
The Weather Channel
These Homes Were Encased In Ice During Winter Storm Elliott (PHOTOS)
Photos show homes and buildings along Lake Erie's shores encased in ice during Winter Storm Elliott. The area reached temperatures as low as 4 degrees Fahrenheit and winds gusted up to 79 mph during the storm. At least 34 people died in Erie county due Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott's strong...
Snowmobilers rescue those in need during blizzard, frustrated with lack of plan
Snowmobilers in WNY helped rescue those in need during the Christmas blizzard this weekend. As city and county leaders defend their stances on snowmobile policy, one snowmobile group leader says he’s been trying to get a plan in place for some time.
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
WIVB
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine this — the snow is coming down so hard, you can’t see and the wind is blowing at 70 miles per hour — and you go into labor, inside your home. That’s what happened to a woman in Buffalo during this...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Bad News For Travelers, Buffalo Airport To Remain Closed Due To Blizzard
Travelers trying to leave Buffalo or get back home to Buffalo are delayed again. Due to the conditions brought on by the blizzard, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed. Travel has been disrupted nationwide due to winter storm Elliott. What should have been a busy holiday travel weekend...
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was set to lift early Thursday.
Shocking Facebook Listing Shows This Item For Sale Near Buffalo
Really? You can’t be serious.
