Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares What Cole Hauser Is Really Like
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser plays tough guy Rip Wheeler on the hit television drama, and according to one of his younger co-stars, he's pretty impressive in real life, too. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, Brecken Merrill shares that the actor is just as "badass" in person as he is onscreen.
Unpacking the Big Cast Changes on ‘Yellowstone’ [Dutton Rules]
As Season 5 of Yellowstone races toward its first half finale, fans are anticipating a central character's departure from the ranch. In fact, four characters are leaving and there's reason to believe at least one won't return. Another minor character also said goodbye to her cowboy boyfriend last Sunday (Dec....
The Cast of Yellowstone and Where You Might’ve Seen Them Before
Ever since it aired, Yellowstone has turned into a sensational series. Not only is the show’s story great, but the entire cast of Yellowstone also did a fantastic job portraying their characters. The show has done well for itself, and there are already talks that a prequel series is coming.
‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Synopsis Reveals What We Can Expect From Season 5, Episode 8
With a title and synopsis courtesy of Paramount, we now know what to expect from Yellowstone Season 5‘s mid-season finale.... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale Synopsis Reveals What We Can Expect From Season 5, Episode 8 appeared first on Outsider.
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?
Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0