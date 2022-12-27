ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?

Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
