New York State Thruway, major highways, reopens after closure from storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that the New York State Thruway and other major highways will be reopening across Western New York after they closed due to the winter storm impacting the region.

According to Hochul, the highways reopening include the New York State Thruway, border crossings, I-290, I-990, and Routes 400 and 219 are now re-opened.

However, according to the Department of Transportation, work still needs to be done on sections of Erie County — including parts of I-190 and State Routes 5, 33, and 198. Governor Hochul expects these areas to be reopened before Wednesday.

In a tweet written by the governor , she said that this is a sign that New York is turning the corner on this winter storm.

“This is a sign that we are finally turning the corner on this once-in-a-generation storm,” Hochul tweeted. “Please continue to follow local advisories & stay safe.”

The thruway was originally closed from Exit 46 (Henrietta) up to the Pennsylvania border.

A travel ban remains in place in the City of Buffalo where NYSP and 100 military police are being brought in to assist with traffic control and ticketing, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

