Three Cobb County facilities will remain closed through the week after pipes burst during freezing weather

Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 31 to Friday, January 6
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Friday, January 6, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta City Schools works to repair damage after pipes rupture
MARIETTA, Ga. - A community has pulled together ensure water damaged schools in Cobb County can open on time for students next week. After pipes ruptured in two Marietta City Schools during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, administrators say they are blown away by the help they are getting to put everything back together.
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake
Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
“It was dire here:” One Georgia county ran completely out of water after arctic freeze
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia county found itself completely out of water after arctic cold caused pipes to burst all over north Georgia. Channel 2′s Bryan Mimms was in Butts County, where so many pipes burst that the county’s water system was completely dried up by Monday night.
'We haven't experienced this since COVID' | College Park businesses frustrated, forced to close due to water woes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As thousands of homes and businesses are still without water across metro Atlanta, 11Alive is working to get answers as to why this happened and how long it's going to take until the water is turned back on. "We'd like more communication, and we want...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Library and two senior centers in Cobb County damaged by burst pipes
Like hundreds of Cobb County businesses and homes, some county facilities suffered water damage from pipes bursting following three days of sub-freezing temperatures. The damage will keep the facilities closed to the public at least through the New Year’s Day weekend. Crews responded to the Vinings Branch Library on...
Fulton, Marietta schools sustain water damage due to cold
The extent of the damage in the schools is not yet known.
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
ATLANTA — Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR is working brush fire off of Pannell Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 27, 2022) At 1:42 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Craig League reported that crews from WCFR were working a brush fire in the 3400 block of Pannell Road. “Multiple Fire units are on scene, Ga Forestry is also responding a fire plow,” League said. “We have...
WXIA 11 Alive
Forsyth, Butts Counties water advisories | What to know
All of Butts County and a portion of Forysth County are under boil water advisories due to a water main break. Butts County is testing the water for bacteria levels.
fox5atlanta.com
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
Comments / 0