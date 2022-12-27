ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Three Cobb County facilities will remain closed through the week after pipes burst during freezing weather

By Larry Felton Johnson
 3 days ago
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 31 to Friday, January 6

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 31, 2022, to Friday, January 6, 2023. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta City Schools works to repair damage after pipes rupture

MARIETTA, Ga. - A community has pulled together ensure water damaged schools in Cobb County can open on time for students next week. After pipes ruptured in two Marietta City Schools during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, administrators say they are blown away by the help they are getting to put everything back together.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services issues public information release about death of teen in Kennesaw frozen lake

Nicholas Danz, the public information officer for Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, distributed the following public information release about the death of the 16-year-old teen who fell into a partially frozen lake:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 5:15 pm, Kennesaw Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Cobb...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972

Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
DORAVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: WCFR is working brush fire off of Pannell Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 27, 2022) At 1:42 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue Craig League reported that crews from WCFR were working a brush fire in the 3400 block of Pannell Road. “Multiple Fire units are on scene, Ga Forestry is also responding a fire plow,” League said. “We have...
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA

