Multiple downtown Memphis streets closed for Liberty Bowl parade, pep rallies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple roads in downtown Memphis have closed Tuesday ahead of the Liberty Bowl Parade and pep rallies.

The Liberty Bowl game between Arkansas and Kansas kicks off Wednesday

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Beale Street between Second and Fourth streets will be closed, Memphis Police said.

From noon to 3:30 p.m., the intersection at BB King and Beale will be closed.

BB King will be blocked in both directions, MPD said. Beale Street between Second and Danny Thomas will be closed for parade float staging.

Fourth Street from MLK to Union will be blocked in both directions.

From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., roads will be closed between Beale and MLK, MLK between Second and Fourth, and Danny Thomas at Beale.

MPD shared a map of the parade route.

