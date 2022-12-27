ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Of Late Child Gets Heartbreaking Call

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
 3 days ago
Breanna Miccolo clutches her late son's teddy bear and leaves his room as it existed before he died.

TOMS RIVER – The phone call literally left the young mother breathless with disbelief. Breanna Micciolo immediately called her mother Rebecca, who shared her daughter’s alarm.

Breanna is the mother of the late Corey Micciolo, whose life was cut short on April 2, 2021, at just six years old. Corey’s father, Christopher Gregor, remains locked up in the Ocean County Jail, waiting a trial date for charges he murdered his son.

“A man called and said they (Division of Child Protection and Permanency “DCPP”) substantiated that Chris abused Corey,” shared Rebecca. “Now, they call? It makes no sense.”

The mother and grandmother decided that someone was pulling a cruel joke on them. Surely, no one official would call to validate their suspicions 20 months after the little boy’s life was taken from him.

Christopher Gregor has been charged in the murder of his son, Corey Micciolo

Days later, two letters came in the mail marked with a case identification and investigation number regarding the “Allegation of Child Abuse/Neglect Concerning Corey Micciolo.”

The first letter said the Division’s investigation determined that child abuse was substantiated as far as a report initiated from an incident on March 26, 2021.

A second piece of correspondence with the same caption stated the Division’s investigation also determined that child abuse was substantiated on April 2, 2021 – the date of young Corey’s passing.

“The Division will not be providing further services to Corey Micciolo and his family,” continued both letters.

Both were boilerplate form letters, which the Micciolo family felt were cold and far too late. As it now stands, there is no Corey to offer further services to, and the cries for help have moved in a different direction.

During Corey’s lifetime, Breanna and Rebecca proactively reported repetitive incidents of abuse to the authorities they felt were there to protect their youngest family member. They now rely on the strength of the criminal justice system to intervene on their behalf.

Corey's mother and grandmother stand in front of a table that now acts as a shrine in his remembrance.

Breanna and Rebecca have sought justice for Corey’s death since the day they lost him. While they blame Gregor, he’s pled not guilty to murder charges lodged against him.

Court dates in the form of status conferences are continuing in the case charging Gregor with murder. At the most recent conference on December 13, 2022, the family learned of one of the holdups in setting a trial date. Subpoenaed DCPP records have not yet come in for review by the court.

Rebecca said she couldn’t help but note the irony when it came to waiting for the Division to respond on a timely basis.

State departments routinely decline to comment on active investigations.

This week was bittersweet for the Micciolo family. Breanna delivered her second child, Eliana Rose on December 17th at 9:10 a.m. The young mother, who says she’s already in love with her new daughter, says she knows they both have a special angel.

