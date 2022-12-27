ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

nwi.life

National Homebuilding to Open Northwest Indiana Office

Century Complete has signed a lease to open an approximately 1,200 square foot office at 757 Indian Boundary Rd. Ste. 3 in Chesterton. This office will serve as a sales office for upcoming residential development in the area. According to their websites, Century Communities provides “streamlined finishes and floor plans while still being back by the quality construction and care that made them a top 10 U.S homebuilder.” Interested parties are encouraged to visit centurycommunities.com for more information.
CHESTERTON, IN
nwi.life

Clarity Clinical to Open Merrillville Location

Clarity Clinical, a Munster-based mental health provider, has signed a long-term lease to occupy approximately 2,700 square feet at 800 e. 86th Avenue in Merrillville. Clarity will be located next to GNIAR, who occupies the remainder of the 16,000 square foot building. Clarity specializes in adult psychiatry services and adult, child, and couples/families psychotherapy services. Clarity’s providers specialize in a wide range of mental and behavioral health concerns and utilize a client-centered approach to meet the diverse needs of each individual client. Parties with an interest in Clarity’s services are encouraged to call 219-595-0043 or visit claritynwi.com.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nwi.life

Caravel Autism Health to Open First Indiana Location in Munster

Caravel Autism Health has signed a long term lease to occupy approximately 5,500 square feet at 10419 Calumet Court in Munster. The space is adjacent to the Kiddie Academy. Caravel provides ABA Therapy services and has dozens of locations in seven states. Munster will be their first location in Indiana. Caravel plans to open in late Q1 of 2022. Interested parties are encourage to visit caravelautism.com or call 708-998-4261.
MUNSTER, IN
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

McColly Charities gives back year-round

Being a good neighbor is more important than ever. With 21 offices around Northwest Indiana, Chicago Southland and Central Illinois, McColly Real Estate works year-round to support its clients and the communities they serve. “McColly Charities is another entity within McColly Real Estate," Lionel Sanchez, McColly Marketing Director said. “It's...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Hammond hospital ordered to keep ER running another 9 months

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana hospital must keep its emergency room open past the end of the year after a judge sided with the City of Hammond. The hospital was days away from closing its doors, an announcement made in early November when a judge ordered the hospital to keep its emergency services operational for another nine months.
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Michigan City medical staff accepting scholarship applications

LaPorte County high school seniors interested in healthcare careers can apply through March 1. The Franciscan Health Michigan City medical staff is accepting scholarship applications through March 1 from LaPorte County high school seniors interested in healthcare careers. The medical staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City voted unanimously in 2021...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Twin Peaks Coming to Schererville

Twin Peaks is set to take over the former 7,778 SF Houlihan’s restaurant in Schererville’s Fountain Park Shopping Center. Twin Peak signed a long-term lease located at 1550 US-41 with plans to start the remodel in Q1 of 2023. The Texas-based chain bills itself as much more than your typical sports bar. Their lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and their signature 29-degree beers.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30

Pappas: Cook County property taxes due by December 30. Property owners must pay the Second Installment of their Cook County property taxes by Friday, December 30, 2022, to avoid late charges imposed by state law. “The most efficient way to pay is online,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
COOK COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Crown Point Council considering sewer rate hike

Crown Point residents have a chance to weigh in on a proposed sewer rate hike. A public hearing is set for January 9. The increase has been discussed for months. Greg Guerrettaz with Financial Solutions Group says it would help the city keep up with rising costs, but it would also help Crown Point qualify for a State Revolving Fund loan for future improvements.
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Top 10 entertainment articles on NWI.Life in 2022

In Northwest Indiana, we live, we work, and of course, we play. In 2022, we found time to sing along at concerts, grab tickets to festivals, celebrate holidays like the Fourth of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving, attend theatre productions, and cherish the moment with those around us to create new memories.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

VNA Hospice NWI helps seniors stay independent and healthy

VNA Hospice NWI helps seniors stay healthy, independent, and safe with its variety of programs like VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County and Medical Guardian alert button. With VNA Hospice NWI, seniors can find relief and comfort in their end-of-life journey.
CBS Chicago

Judge upholds ruling that Franciscan Health may not close its ER in Hammond, Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- A judge has upheld a ruling that Franciscan Health may not shut down its hospital in Hammond, Indiana in at the end of the year as planned.Franciscan Health announced in November that it planned to end in-patient services and its emergency department, effective Saturday, Dec. 31.The City of Hammond filed a lawsuit, pointing out that the hospital had said last year that it planned to downsize – but keep its emergency department open. The hospital at the time also said it planned to maintain a limited number of hospital beds for short stays, as well...
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Final Days!! Donate ULNWI Today!

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana has been engaged in serving the communities of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte Counties. Our organization works to promote, encourage and enhance services to improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African Americans, minorities, and all other groups in our region in the areas of education, financial literacy, health & wellness, civic & civil leadership and diversity. In collaboration with partners and donors we have been able to offer emergency food and rental assistance, scholarships for high school and returning adult students, and assist with free tax filing through our VITA program.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

