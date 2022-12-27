CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) -- A judge has upheld a ruling that Franciscan Health may not shut down its hospital in Hammond, Indiana in at the end of the year as planned.Franciscan Health announced in November that it planned to end in-patient services and its emergency department, effective Saturday, Dec. 31.The City of Hammond filed a lawsuit, pointing out that the hospital had said last year that it planned to downsize – but keep its emergency department open. The hospital at the time also said it planned to maintain a limited number of hospital beds for short stays, as well...

HAMMOND, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO