ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Gas prices could get back up to $4 a gallon by May, projections show

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RRkL_0jvaZKHi00


T he national average gas price is expected to fall over the coming months but could rise back up to $4 a gallon as early as May, according to estimates from GasBuddy, a company that tracks gas prices across the country.

The national average for gas prices is expected to drop down to $3.49 a gallon in 2023, roughly 50 cents lower than the average in 2022, according to a study from GasBuddy shared with CNN . The daily average price of gas has continued to drop since early October 2022, falling to roughly $3.10 a gallon on Tuesday.

BIDEN TAKES A VICTORY LAP ON GAS PRICES. NOW WHAT?

That’s a significant drop from the year’s peak daily average of $5.02 per gallon recorded in June , which signaled an economic recession and worsened inflation.

However, the cool-off in gas prices may not last long, as experts predict average prices could once again climb to over $4 as soon as May. Those prices are expected to continue to rise over the summer, as gas prices typically climb in the warmer months as families travel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN . “The national average could breach $4 a gallon as early as May — and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season.”

GasBuddy predicts the national average in the summer of 2023 could get as high as $4.25 a gallon before petering out and falling back down to $3 by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
Money

Gas Prices Could Finally Drop Back Below $3 Nationally by This Weekend

Gas prices have dropped by almost $2 a gallon since they hit an all-time high in June, and forecasts show the national average could fall below $3 by Christmas. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. now costs $3.06, while average prices are below $3 in 29 states, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. At the high point last June, gas cost an average of about $5.02 nationally.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Gas prices drop heading into the new year

After a year in which drivers paid some of the highest prices on record at the gas pump, the holidays bring some relief as prices drop ahead of another busy travel season. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California is $4.34, according to the American Automobile Assn. That's a drop of around 80 cents from a month ago and about 30 cents from a year ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy