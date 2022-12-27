ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

fortscott.biz

Help For Heating Homes Available

TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children...
KANSAS STATE
agjournalonline.com

Economist: plan to cut family living expenses in 2023

A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices for fertilizer, gas and other inputs are likely to hit their pocketbook a bit harder.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest

Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNT News

Grocery tax cut will start soon in Kansas, here’s when

KANSAS (KSNT) – The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket. Currently Kansas has the second highest sales tax rate on food in the entire country at 6.5%. House Bill 2106 is set to eliminate that state sales tax on groceries […]
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

Come see what's at the top of Mt. Sunflower

I’ve been preparing for this hike for weeks, and I’m finally about to set out. Ropes? Check. Water? Check. Oxygen? Altitude sickness pills? Yup, all here. And so I begin my ascent of … Mount Sunflower. OK, it’s not exactly a climb. More of a stroll. In...
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know

Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Attorney discusses what Title 42 decision means for immigrants in Kansas

As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 15 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Area counties to benefit from SEED grant funding program

State funding is coming to several area counties for varying quality-of-life enhancements. Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says the funding comes from the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development, or SEED, grant program. *The Chase County Chamber of Commerce is receiving nearly $27,000 in Community Vibrancy funds for...
EUREKA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of winter weather will hit northwest Kansas Thursday with accumulations of snow and some impact on road conditions throughout the day. It’s not going to be a blizzard, but snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches for Goodland and Colby can be expected with a light northwest breeze. Elsewhere in northwest Kansas, amounts will be light and under 2 inches by the time the snow tapers off mid-late afternoon. There may be a rain/snow mix for southwest Kansas too, but snow will not be accumulating there.
KANSAS STATE

