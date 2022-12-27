Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Help For Heating Homes Available
TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children...
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
Kansas Board of Regents' task force is eager to tackle the K-12 teacher shortage with reform tied to student grants, teacher salaries and credentialing. The post Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
agjournalonline.com
Economist: plan to cut family living expenses in 2023
A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices for fertilizer, gas and other inputs are likely to hit their pocketbook a bit harder.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
Robust state tax revenue surplus in Kansas inspires kaleidoscope of reform proposals
Gov. Laura Kelly, House and Senate members eager to modify Social Security income tax cliff and reform other pieces of tax code in 2023 legislative session. The post Robust state tax revenue surplus in Kansas inspires kaleidoscope of reform proposals appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Grocery tax cut will start soon in Kansas, here’s when
KANSAS (KSNT) – The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket. Currently Kansas has the second highest sales tax rate on food in the entire country at 6.5%. House Bill 2106 is set to eliminate that state sales tax on groceries […]
kmuw.org
Come see what's at the top of Mt. Sunflower
I’ve been preparing for this hike for weeks, and I’m finally about to set out. Ropes? Check. Water? Check. Oxygen? Altitude sickness pills? Yup, all here. And so I begin my ascent of … Mount Sunflower. OK, it’s not exactly a climb. More of a stroll. In...
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
KWCH.com
Attorney discusses what Title 42 decision means for immigrants in Kansas
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 15 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
agupdate.com
Top traits: Embryo transfer calves, A.I. pushes Kansas breeder toward his goals
Going full throttle, forward-thinking cattle breeder Heath Allen is having the time of his life running a total 800 cows and calves, doing embryo transfer and artificial insemination and preparing for his spring bull sale. Allen, who ranches with his dad Bob Allen at their Flat Iron Angus Ranch near...
Northwest Kansas snowfall reports
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has received some snowfall reports from northwest Kansas.
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KVOE
Area counties to benefit from SEED grant funding program
State funding is coming to several area counties for varying quality-of-life enhancements. Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says the funding comes from the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development, or SEED, grant program. *The Chase County Chamber of Commerce is receiving nearly $27,000 in Community Vibrancy funds for...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of winter weather will hit northwest Kansas Thursday with accumulations of snow and some impact on road conditions throughout the day. It’s not going to be a blizzard, but snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches for Goodland and Colby can be expected with a light northwest breeze. Elsewhere in northwest Kansas, amounts will be light and under 2 inches by the time the snow tapers off mid-late afternoon. There may be a rain/snow mix for southwest Kansas too, but snow will not be accumulating there.
Legislature preps to press hot buttons instead of helping Kansans | Commentary
Outgoing lawmaker Chuck Schmidt says culture wars nonsense takes precedence over Medicaid expansion and inflation.
Comments / 2