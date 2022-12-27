ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’ new Smoke Detector Act takes effect Jan. 1

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XStQV_0jvaZ58400

CHICAGO — Starting January 1, 2023, Illinois will be ringing in the new year with an amended smoke detector law.

The state’s Smoke Detector Act will soon require Illinois homeowners to replace their old smoke detectors with new and improved alarms that use a 10-year sealed battery.

Homes built after 1988 that have removable battery-powered detectors can keep them in use as long as the alarm is still working properly and doesn’t exceed the 10-year mark from the manufacturing date.

Detectors that fail to respond to operability tests or malfunction must be replaced.

According to the bill, homeowners who don’t replace their old alarms with a new model will have 90 days to make the change, or they could face a fine of up to $100.

And additional fines can be applied every 30 days, possibly reaching up to $1,500, until homeowners comply with the new law.

The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, along with the General Assembly, said the updated law was meant to reflect advances in alarm technology.

Fire officials say that sealed battery detectors could eliminate the need to replace batteries every six months and help prevent fire-related deaths.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023

Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023

(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Sweet Corn Appreciation Day Coming To Illinois In 2023

Here's something to help you think of warm, summer days. One of the many new laws in Illinois that takes effect Sunday is designating August 1st as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day. The bill's language says its a day to celebrate the importance of sweet corn to Illinois agriculture, and in recognition of family farmers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy