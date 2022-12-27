Two men arrested for Christmas Day robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO — Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood.

The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The third robber has not been found.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to his right wrist, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram