Chicago, IL

Two men arrested for Christmas Day robbery on CTA Red Line

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood.

The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The third robber has not been found.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to his right wrist, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

