NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
3 Kraken Who Could Get Well-Earned Extensions Next Offseason
The holidays are here, which means the halfway point of the NHL season is right around the corner. While extension talks with players are often put off until the end of the season, it’s never too early to look at who might be re-signing in 2023. Several Seattle Kraken restricted free agents are extension-eligible (RFA), as well as a few unrestricted free agents (UFA) that could return next season.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 11-0 Victory Over Austria
Team Canada improved their record to 2-1-0-0 at the 2023 World Juniors with a dominant 11-0 victory over Austria. This was the second time the Canadians have scored 11 goals in a game, having beaten Germany 11-2 the night prior. Here are five takeaways from the game. Connor Bedard Looks...
3 Takeaways From Rangers’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Lightning
The New York Rangers ended 2022 on a down note, dropping a hard-fought game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin were brilliant in net, stopping a combined 84 of 86 shots through regulation and the five-minute overtime period. In the end, Artemi Panarin was the only Ranger to score in the six shootout rounds, and the Rangers dropped their second straight game after the holiday break.
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 3-2 OT Win Over Czechia
On Day 4 of the 2023 tournament, Sweden continued their quest for first place in Group A at the World Junior Championship by taking on Czechia. All eyes were on this contest for teams in the group since the final score would cause a ripple effect on how the final standings play out based on records and goal differential numbers.
3 Takeaways From Finland’s Shutout Win Over Latvia
Team Finland recorded their second-consecutive victory and their third-straight game with a point (from ‘Nyman has goal and assist as Finland blanks Latvia 3-0 at world juniors,’ Toronto Star, 12/29/22) after a dominating 3-0 win over Team Latvia on Thursday afternoon to reclaim the top spot in Group B. The win now sets up an epic showdown with the reigning silver medalist Finland and the United States on New Year’s Eve.
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
3 Reasons St. Louis Should Host the 2025 WJC
The 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) is underway in Canada and one of the world’s biggest hockey tournaments will be making its return to the United States in 2025 for the first time since Buffalo hosted the 2018 edition that saw Team Canada take home the gold medal. With...
Kraken’s Top 5 Moments of 2022
The new year is upon us, and before we start 2023, we need to take a look back at my top-five Seattle Kraken moments of 2022. This article will span five moments from both the end of the 2021-22 season and what we’ve seen thus far in the 2022-23 season. The Kraken have shown a lot of improvement over the calendar year, and even when they were struggling on the ice, they gave their fans a lot to cheer for.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Blue Jackets
The New York Islanders will head into the new year on a high note and with a hot streak. In their final game of 2022, they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1, beating them for the third time this season. The Islanders struggled offensively, but another great game by their defense and goaltending helped secure another win to allow them to close out the three-game homestand strong.
2023 WJC Day 4 Preview
After just three days, the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) might be one of the most fascinating tournaments to date. In our Day 3 Preview, we argued, “With Canada’s disappointing outcome on Day 1, it’s tough to argue against the Americans as the odds-on favorites to win gold right now,” but warned, “‘[they] can’t take Slovakia lightly.” Now, 24 hours later, the U.S. is picking up the pieces after a 6-3 defeat by the underdog Slovakians.
World Juniors: Maple Leafs Lack of Prospects a Sign of Sacrifice
The 2023 edition of the World Junior U20 Championship to this point has gone off without a hitch — that is, aside from the handful of upsets that have seemingly overtaken the group stages early on. Still the tournament is off to a great start with a number of...
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
Welcome to episode two of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I examine Penguins’ potential trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General...
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-3 Loss to Slovakia
While Team USA started with a strong first period in the Dec. 28 matchup against Team Slovakia, they were unfortunately not able to pull off a win. They were defeated by a score of 6-3, as they faced a few of the NHL’s top prospects and struggled to find their footing amidst penalties.
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
Sharks’ 3 Best Moments of 2022
As the days count down to 2023, the San Jose Sharks have a lot of reflecting to do. 2022 has been a year of moderate highs and a variety of lows, and it is not a stretch of the imagination to assume the team is looking forward to a fresh start in the new year. However, needing a fresh start does not mean there were not some great moments for fans to look back on.
Bruins News & Rumors: Ducks, Chychrun, Lafreniere & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are reportedly in “some deep discussions.” With that, an NHL insider has named the Bruins as one of the teams currently interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Furthermore, following his recent scratch by the New York Rangers, could Alexis Lafreniere be a trade target worth considering?
