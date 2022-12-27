Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Picayune man dies in wreck on Highway 11
A Picayune man has died after a Monday night wreck. On Monday around 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones, 37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Two more arrested after shooting injures woman in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. Edward […]
WLOX
Picayune man dies after truck leaves Highway 11, overturns
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a Monday night crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 37-year-old William T. Jones from Picayune received fatal injuries from the crash. MHP says Jones was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra, traveling...
WDAM-TV
Single-car crash claims driver’s life in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man passed away after sustaining fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that 51-year-old Joe Clayton of Hattiesburg was traveling south on Highway 11 when his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
wtva.com
MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
WDAM-TV
man arrested after assault in Jones County
MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe. Multiple Jones County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at an Ellisville home. DUI and seatbelt grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The grants will allow...
WDAM-TV
DUI and seatbelt grants
MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe. Multiple Jones County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at an Ellisville home.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
WDAM-TV
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident in the Shady Grove community of Jones County sent two to the hospital late Saturday afternoon with moderate injuries. The accident shut down the highway for more than 80 minutes Saturday, from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15, near Shady Grove...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
WDAM-TV
Roads to close Saturday for Midnight on Front Street event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few of the main downtown roads will close in preparation for Midnight on Front Street, Hattiesburg’s 2022 NYE Celebration, on Saturday. At 4 p.m., the following roads in Downtown Hattiesburg will close for event set-up: West Front Street, between Forrest Street and Mobile Street.
WDAM-TV
Glendale Utility District ‘boil-water’ notice lifted Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - Some 1,500 customers of the Glendale Utility District in Forrest County are no longer under a boil-water notice. The utility got word Wednesday that water samples taken from around the district had come back “all clear and have been reported to the [Mississippi State Department of Health].”
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven
The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home. Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation. Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman injured in aggravated assault, suspect in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured and shot at in an aggravated assault on Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vandalism spree
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people in Lamar County are working on repairing their vehicles after falling victim to an unknown vandal. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has reported eight different incidents between Christmas Eve and Dec. 28 off of Oak Grove Road where windows were shattered by a pellet or BB gun.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
Comments / 2