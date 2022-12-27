ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority

Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
The Independent

Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025

Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
Yardbarker

Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate

Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
Yardbarker

Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker

Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners

Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
Yardbarker

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal

Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit. According to MD, the Barcelona captain had more or less made up his mind that 2023...
FOX Sports

Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines

PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
Post Register

Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
BBC

Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend

Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
Yardbarker

Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix

The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Yardbarker

Incredible gesture from Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez revealed

Enzo Fernandez is on top of the world after winning the World Cup. Only making the move to Benfica in July, he was a late addition to the Argentina squad, and ended up winning young player of the tournament. That was after scoring a brilliant goal and carving out a starting role for himself in the group stages.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs aim to prise Barcelona reserve away from Camp Nou

Tottenham have submitted an offer for Franck Kessie, according to reports, with the Ivory Coast international struggling for game time at Barcelona. Kessie only moved to the Camp Nou last summer, signing a four-year contract after his deal with AC Milan (opens in new tab) came to an end. We...
Yardbarker

Legendary Ex-Inter Milan President Massimo Moratti: “We Were Close To Signing Pele In 1958 But Santos Fans Refused To Accept Transfer”

Inter had come close to signing legendary former Santos and Brazil forward Pele in 1958, but the opposition of fans of Santos caused the deal to fall through. This according to former Nerazzurri President Massimo Moratti, who told Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it that his father had a contract with the Brazilian icon ready but that it was the reaction of fans back in Brazil that stopped the transfer.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy