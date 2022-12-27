Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United decided against signing Dutch star after striker now their priority
Manchester United decided against signing PSV forward Cody Gakpo with the Dutch international completing his move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. After Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback, Liverpool turned their attention to the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool have completed the signing of Gakpo on a deal keeping him at the club until 2028.
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
Yardbarker
Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate
Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
Yardbarker
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker
Juventus fans no longer happy with their World Cup winners
Juventus fans are becoming frustrated with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes as they continue to celebrate winning the World Cup with Argentina. The pair are not the only Serie A players in the squad that won the competition, but the likes of Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez have returned to Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.
Yardbarker
Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets changes mind on renewal
Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately been insisting that not only is Sergio Busquets a key player for Barcelona currently, but that he should be next season too. It might have borne him fruit. According to MD, the Barcelona captain had more or less made up his mind that 2023...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
FOX Sports
Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines
PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
Post Register
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
BBC
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
I spent five years in Premier League and played for Spain at every age group but now I’m a PRINCE representing Indonesia
FORMER Swansea and La Liga ace Jordi Amat is now a PRINCE of Indonesia. Amat was born in the Catalan district of Canet de Mar in 1992 and enjoyed an impressive LaLiga career that saw him play for the likes of Espanyol, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis. The centre-back also...
Yardbarker
Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder
Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Yardbarker
Incredible gesture from Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez revealed
Enzo Fernandez is on top of the world after winning the World Cup. Only making the move to Benfica in July, he was a late addition to the Argentina squad, and ended up winning young player of the tournament. That was after scoring a brilliant goal and carving out a starting role for himself in the group stages.
Yardbarker
Inside Spain: Real Madrid find Carlo Ancelotti successor and the Joao Felix enigma
Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond. La Liga has had its Christmas ‘break’ already – a luxurious ten days between the...
Yardbarker
Predicted XIs Real Valladolid-Real Madrid: Karim Benzema to start after over 2 months
Real Madrid are back in action on Friday evening for the first time after the World Cup, and face an uncomfortable trip to the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla to face Real Valladolid. They do so missing just one player, Mariano Diaz. The headline news will likely be the return of Karim...
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs aim to prise Barcelona reserve away from Camp Nou
Tottenham have submitted an offer for Franck Kessie, according to reports, with the Ivory Coast international struggling for game time at Barcelona. Kessie only moved to the Camp Nou last summer, signing a four-year contract after his deal with AC Milan (opens in new tab) came to an end. We...
Arsenal make Joao Felix loan enquiry to Atletico Madrid as Manchester United and Chelsea snub move
SIMON JONES: Chelsea and Manchester United have also spoken about the Portuguese but the figures are deemed too expensive, however Mikel Arteta will be hoping to take advantage.
Yardbarker
Legendary Ex-Inter Milan President Massimo Moratti: “We Were Close To Signing Pele In 1958 But Santos Fans Refused To Accept Transfer”
Inter had come close to signing legendary former Santos and Brazil forward Pele in 1958, but the opposition of fans of Santos caused the deal to fall through. This according to former Nerazzurri President Massimo Moratti, who told Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it that his father had a contract with the Brazilian icon ready but that it was the reaction of fans back in Brazil that stopped the transfer.
Comments / 0