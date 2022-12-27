Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...

