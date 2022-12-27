ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

James Cameron Cut Out 10 Minutes of ‘Avatar 2’ Gun Violence Because It Made His Stomach Sick: ‘I Don’t Want to Fetishize Guns’ Anymore

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vs0Zy_0jvaYk9700

Much of the conversation around James Cameron ’s long-awaited “ Avatar: The Way of Water ” has centered on its three-hour runtime, which has hardly stopped the film from topping box office charts around the world. In a new interview with Esquire Middle East , Cameron revealed the film would’ve run 10 minutes longer had he not cut out scenes with gun violence. The filmmaker said he is no longer interested in fetishizing guns in his action scenes given the rampant gun violence in the U.S.

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” Cameron said. “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

Cameron said earlier in the interview, “I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach.”

“I’m happy to be living in New Zealand where they just banned all assault rifles two weeks after that horrific mosque shooting a couple of years ago,” Cameron added as an aside.

Given Cameron’s comments, it’s safe to assume that action scenes in “The Terminator” franchise will look a bit different should it ever return to the screen. The director recently made headlines on the “Smartless” podcast after teasing that a new “Terminator” movie is being talked about. The franchise has experienced one box office flop (“Terminator Genisys”) after another (“Terminator: Dark Fate”) in recent years. “Dark Fate” was a particularly huge box office bomb with just $261 million worldwide.

As Cameron said on the podcast: “If I were to do another ‘Terminator’ film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 63

John Ore
3d ago

What a pansy. He is now virtue signaling to appease the race baiters. People who pay to see action films don't mind gun violence. Those opposed to it aren't seeing it anyway.

Reply(1)
38
maaven shadowrend
3d ago

but bows and arrows and spears are OK? violence is violent no matter the weapon of choice

Reply(5)
26
Daniel Lombardo
3d ago

Well there ya go!.. Good boy! Now if we can get the rest of Hollywood to keep its hands there and off the 2nd amendment.. then society would be in much better shape.

Reply
4
Related
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Rejects Claim That ‘Blazing Saddles’ Is Racist: ‘Leave the Movie Alone, Don’t Make Me Come for You’

Mindy Kaling ignited a spirited debate on social media this week after saying on “Good Morning America” that NBC’s “The Office” could not get made today because it’s “so inappropriate now.” The comment inspired “The View” hosts during the Dec. 7 episode to discuss other film and TV properties that some find too problematic for 2022. Whoopi Goldberg staunchly defended Mel Brooks’ 1975 satire “Blazing Saddles” against social media backlash claiming its satire is too racist and/or problematic to be accepted today. “It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it,...
Variety

‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Polygon

Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot

Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
RadarOnline

‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show

Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy