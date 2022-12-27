ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, VA

Northern Neck Sunnybank Ferry reopens for service after vessel repairs

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the ferry was reopened to service Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being shut down last week due to inclement weather, the Sunnybank Ferry in the Northern Neck was said to be closed until further notice, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Tuesday, Dec. 27. VDOT later announced the ferry’s reopening a few hours later.

The Sunnybank Ferry was previously expected to return to service Monday, Dec. 26, but in a recent VDOT update, the ferry was said to be closed until further notice for vessel repairs.

Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond

The free ferry crosses the Little Wicomico River on Route 644 in Northumberland County. When in service, it can carry a maximum of six passengers and 16 tons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKtrD_0jvaYjGO00
Sunnybank Ferry (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

Updates on the operational status of the ferry can be found on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Winter storm impacts continue to be felt across southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Western Virginia Water Authority and plumbing companies like Southern Trust Home Services have been working around the clock since last weekend to respond to impacts of our winter storm. “Just this past weekend, we’ve had about 25 breaks, seven additional ones today. And a normal...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
TODAY.com

Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says

The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday December 29, 2022

300930- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central North Carolina,. northwest North Carolina, south central Virginia, southwest. Virginia and west central Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday. On Saturday and Saturday...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy