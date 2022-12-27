Northern Neck Sunnybank Ferry reopens for service after vessel repairs

UPDATE: The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the ferry was reopened to service Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After being shut down last week due to inclement weather, the Sunnybank Ferry in the Northern Neck was said to be closed until further notice, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Tuesday, Dec. 27. VDOT later announced the ferry’s reopening a few hours later.

The Sunnybank Ferry was previously expected to return to service Monday, Dec. 26, but in a recent VDOT update, the ferry was said to be closed until further notice for vessel repairs.

The free ferry crosses the Little Wicomico River on Route 644 in Northumberland County. When in service, it can carry a maximum of six passengers and 16 tons.

Sunnybank Ferry (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

Updates on the operational status of the ferry can be found on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.

