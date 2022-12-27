ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

Florida man stabs friend aftter accusing him of lying while telling story

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Pinellas County, FL - A man's been arrested after he stabbed a friend that he accused of lying while telling a story about sending money to Vietnam.

Police with the Pinellas Park Police Department arrested 56-year-old Van Vui Duong after Duong stabbed a friend at his Oakhaven Drive home around 7:46 p.m. last Wednesday.

Authorities say Duong and his friend were drinking alcohol when a verbal argument broke out and Duong stabbed his friend with a knife twice.

Police records show that the fight broke out when Duong accused the friend of lying while telling a story about sending money to Vietnam.

Duong began yelling at the victim and told him to leave the residence.

As the victim entered the kitchen to leave the residence, Duong grabbed a knife and followed him to the garage, where he attacked the victim from behind and stabbed him twice, puncturing the left side of the victim's sternum, resulting in internal bleeding.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remained in stable condition.

Duong was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

His bond was set at $150,000.

