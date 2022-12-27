ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

MSY meltdown: Majority of Southwest flights canceled or delayed

 3 days ago

The Big Freeze of 2022 and subsequent blizzard across the country is causing nothing but trouble for travelers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

WWL-TV reports that at 8am only 5 of 43 flights were on time, the 38 remaining flights were canceled.

Southwest has accounted for the majority of flights getting the axe.

The company has apologized to the public calling it an unacceptable situation.

Southwest suffered a total of 2,902 cancellations on Monday, roughly ten times the amount flights Delta, which had the second most cancellations at 268.

What did that mean for passengers at MSY?

A lot of people in the terminal.  A lot of unclaimed baggage.  A lot of traffic at the airport picking up folks who didn’t get the chance to leave.

