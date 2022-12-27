ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Is Dating Her Podcast Co-Star

By Allisun
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
Gather ‘round friends, there is surprising good news to be shared! Many of the veteran cast of Vanderpump Rules are no longer appearing on the show , but that does not stop them from desperately trying to remain relevant and staying in the media. Right Jax Taylor ?

Pump Rules legend Kristen Doute was known on the show for looking for love in all the wrong places . Like, her boyfriend’s couch with his best friend. Then she looked for love in a much-younger, substance-abuse challenged DJ who she used as a sounding board to obsess over her previous boyfriend . But no one said finding your soulmate is ever easy and Kristen would probably agree .

Welp, according to Page Six , Kristen has a new beau! The Hallmark Channel is currently on standby to recreate this love affair in a nice two-hour tribute. Kristen’s podcast host Luke Broderick is the lucky man on deck. On the December 21 episode of the Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, Kristen announced, “Luke and I are f—king dating, you guys.”

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Kristen Doute Writing A Self-Empowerment Book; Wants Women To “Own Their Crazy”

But Kristen says it’s not exactly breaking news. “ And all of my friends who have listened to our podcast were like, ‘Yeah, it sounds really obvious,’” she added. Kristen dumped her last dude in June 2022 and wasn’t particularly “trying” to find love again. SURE, JAN!

Kristen said, “I love you [ Luke ] so much, but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again just kind of threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother .” Oh damn she just put IT ALL ON THE TABLE. “I was so tired of being a girlfriend for a couple of years and then having s—t fall apart, to be honest.” I wonder if she ever explored why her relationships alway ended in a mess. Alcohol has entered the chat !

Kristen now firmly believes in the whole opposites attract theory because this vegetarian’s new man is a hunter. Oh my. “ Luke loves to hunt and fish… I am an animal advocate. I’ve been a vegetarian since I was 11 years old, and that truly was the one thing that was a little difficult for me in the beginning,” she explained. The other big difference is geography because while Kristen is in LA, Luke is safe living in Colorado.

We will have to wait and see if Luke packs up his hunting gear and moves to LA to reside with Kristen . As it is, there is probably already a strange person receiving a small salary following him around to make sure he isn’t watching the movie Drive with any of Kristen’s friends on an old sofa.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK LUKE IS KRISTEN’S SOULMATE? DO YOU BELIEVE THAT OPPOSITES ATTRACT? WILL LUKE RELOCATE TO LOS ANGELES?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Is Dating Her Podcast Co-Star appeared first on Reality Tea .

