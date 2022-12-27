Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Get Your Overdraft Fees Refunded
Any time a payment exceeds what's available in your bank account, the bank will charge you an overdraft fee. Whether a check didn't clear fast enough, or you didn't check your balance before swiping your card, the cost of overdrafting can add up quickly -- but you may be able to get a refund.
BBC
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
CNET
If Your iPhone Keeps Automatically Dimming, Here's How to Stop It
As a battery saving measure, your iPhone automatically adjusts the brightness of your screen depending on the light in your environment. The less light there is around you, the dimmer your display gets -- but that may not be what you want. Even if it's dark, you may want to...
CNBC
Consumers are getting payments from Equifax data breach settlement. Here’s what to expect if you filed a claim
The money heading to consumers comes from a $425 million consumer restitution fund, according to Equifax, which said last week that payments have started going out. While individuals could file a claim for up to $125, the payment amount may be far less than that, according to the settlement administrator.
CNET
Yeah, Your Wi-Fi Router Is in the Wrong Place. Here's Where to Move It
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. An unreliable home internet connection can make life super frustrating. Even though you pay monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
CNET
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way
If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
The Verge
Google Voice will now warn you about potential spam calls
Google has announced that it’s adding a red “suspected spam caller” warning to Google Voice calls if it doesn’t think they’re legitimate. In a post on Thursday, the company says it’s identifying spam “using the same advanced artificial intelligence” system as it does with its traditional phone app for Android.
CNET
Expect Big Benefit Increases in 2023 if You Receive Social Security
It's a big year for Social Security recipients. Beneficiaries can expect to see a significant increase in their benefit amount thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2023. This year's benefit increase of 8.7% is the biggest bump in over 40 years. If you created an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15, you can now see by how much your check is boosted -- we'll explain below how to find the document with your COLA increase. If you don't have an account or you didn't create one by the November deadline, don't worry. You'll receive a letter in the mail with this information.
CNET
You May Not Receive a 1099K if You Made $600 via PayPal, Cash App or Venmo, Due to IRS Delay
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you worked a side hustle or were self-employed in 2022, and earned money through digital apps like PayPal, Cash App, Zelle or Venmo, you may have heard the IRS would know about it. That's because third-party payment processors were required to report any earnings to the IRS and individuals via a 1099-K in January 2023. However, with confusion and concerns circulating around this reporting change, the IRS has decided to temporarily postpone this tax regulation.
4 ways to improve your credit in 2023
The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
CNET
How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account
Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
Some US security officials are considering calling for TikTok owner ByteDance to sell US unit, report says
Some members of the US government's security apparatus are considering the possibility amid "security concerns," the Wall Street Journal reported.
CNBC
The credit scoring system has its downsides — here's what a new credit scoring and reporting system could look like
In the U.S., credit scores can affect every aspect of someone's life. This three-digit number can determine the interest rate you get on a mortgage, the APR you receive on a credit card and the rates you pay for car and homeowner's insurance. There are three major credit bureaus —...
CNBC
Prevent burnout by spotting these red and green flags before taking the job
We have a new epidemic, and it's not Covid-19. About 40% of employees say they are burned out, according to an October report by Slack's Future Forum Pulse, a quarterly survey of more than 10,000 knowledge workers globally. That's an 8% jump from May. Employees experiencing burnout are 22 times...
CNBC
Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX assets: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Konstantin Richter, the founder and CEO of Blockdaemon, breaks down whether crypto's adoption rate will slow down following the collapse of FTX.
CNBC
3 signs the 'pandemic economy' ended in 2022—even though Covid is still around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
Bahamas regulators freeze FTX assets, await delivery to creditors
The country's Securities Commission said it will hold billions in assets as due process takes place ahead of the money's delivery to customers.
