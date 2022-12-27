It's a big year for Social Security recipients. Beneficiaries can expect to see a significant increase in their benefit amount thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2023. This year's benefit increase of 8.7% is the biggest bump in over 40 years. If you created an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15, you can now see by how much your check is boosted -- we'll explain below how to find the document with your COLA increase. If you don't have an account or you didn't create one by the November deadline, don't worry. You'll receive a letter in the mail with this information.

