2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
Study: Only 2 of 5 Great Lakes have ‘good’ ecosystems
The triennial analysis from the International Joint Commission was included in part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s annual State of the Great Lakes report.
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
Whitmer signs bills that pave way for expansion at Huntington Place
Legislation signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday will allow for a future expansion of Huntington Place, the second time in 13 years that state lawmakers have paved the way for changes at Detroit's convention center. The bills would allow the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, which oversees Huntington...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Governor Whitmer Signs Final Bills Of 2022 Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 1222 and 1223 to advance economic development in Michigan. She also signed legislation to increase access to local courts, strengthen marketplace regulations, and more. Today is the final bill signing of the legislative season and brings the total number of bipartisan bills signed by Governor Whitmer to 1,026.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
Michigan regulators turn down DTE Energy electric pre-pay program
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy won't be able to launch a pre-pay program for electric customers after the Michigan Attorney General's Office argued successfully against the concept. DTE sought approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to spend $13 million on launching the program, in which customers could pay...
Consumers Energy donates $300k to help Michigan veterans pay heating bills
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A $300,000 donation from Consumers Energy to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) will help potentially hundreds of military veterans pay their heating bills in Michigan this winter, according to a Wednesday press release from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). The gift is the largest...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s community
In 2022, Upper Michigan proved once again why our community is Someplace Special!. Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner took home the gold medal in the Winter Olympics for Team USA. The 40-year-old gave back to the community by visiting schools across the U.P. sharing his story of perseverance. Here at...
Whitmer adds veteran Democratic lawmaker, former deputy AG to executive team
The former firebrand of the Michigan Senate and the lead deputy attorney general who helped ensure Michiganders had the right to an abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade are joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive team. Curtis Hertel Jr. is Whitmer's new director of legislative affairs while Christina Grossi is her...
Has Michigan’s Mighty Lake Superior Ever Fully Frozen Over?
When we think of Lake Superior in Michigan, we think crossing at the giant Mackinac Bridge. It's common for many of the Great Lakes to freeze at least a little bit in frigid winter temperatures. Has Lake Superior ever frozen over completely?. Reports of Lake Superior freezing over completely are...
Whitmer signs several bills as first term winds down
A Michigan program designed to get more adult learners into higher education is getting re-worked under a pair of newly signed state laws. The Michigan Reconnect grant offers qualifying residents aged 25 and up tuition money at a community college to earn an associate’s degree or professional certificate. Many...
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
Michigan Democrats Introduce Bill To Require 100 Percent Renewable Energy By 2035
LANSING – A Democratic leader’s bill aims to require Michigan to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2035, a goal deemed unrealistic given current technology. The bill doesn’t explain how Michigan will advance from renewables providing only 11 percent of Michigan’s net electricity generation in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, to 100 percent in 15 years.
