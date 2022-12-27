Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife to do color commentary for BTN game
After a one-and-done tenure as an assistant coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson, Dane Fife is still evaluating his career options. One possibility is television, and on Friday night the former IU basketball star will make his debut as a college basketball color commentator. Fife’s first foray into television will...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Jordan Geronimo
With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. First up, we’ll take a look at junior forward Jordan Geronimo. Stay tuned in the coming days for more.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Legendary IU PA voice Chuck Crabb on the Beyond Btown podcast
Listen as legendary former IU basketball public address announcer Chuck Crabb joined DJ Unique on the Beyond Btown podcast. Crabb surprised many when he suddenly left his post as PA announcer midseason in 2022 after 45 years. The Brazil, Ind. native was well known for his low-key, professional approach on...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball suffers first loss of the season at Michigan State
Something was off for Indiana women’s basketball all afternoon Thursday at Michigan State. It had become a foregone conclusion this season to see the No. 4 Hoosiers overcome days like that and find ways to win. But this time, they couldn’t. Michigan State (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) never...
thedailyhoosier.com
This date in IU football history: Hoosiers defeat South Carolina in 1988 Liberty Bowl
December 28, 1988 — On a frigid day in Memphis, Tenn., Indiana came out red hot at the 1988 Liberty Bowl. The Hoosiers took a 17-0 lead into halftime over South Carolina, and they had outgained the Gamecocks 301 yards to 53 at the break. But things would get...
Teri Moren's Tenure: Indiana Women's Basketball Journey to a Banner
Indiana women's basketball has had great success the past few seasons showcasing its talent in multiple NCAA Tournaments and in the regular season with excellent defense by powerful starters and a deep bench. All of the success is thanks to head coach Teri Moren who set out to build a cream and crimson team that would win its first NCAA banner.
insidethehall.com
Top takeaways from Indiana women’s basketball’s non-conference schedule
Indiana has proven to be one of the top teams in women’s college basketball this season, and conference play has barely begun. The Hoosiers have stayed put at No. 3 in the USA TODAY/WBCA Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the AP poll for the entire month of December, and don’t intend to drop anytime soon.
WTHR
Beloved North Central athletic director's legacy lives on with basketball tournament in his name
INDIANAPOLIS — Former North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan is being remembered for his leadership at North Central High School. Loggan died from COVID-19 in 2021, but his legacy and spirit is still felt at the high school. Part of that lasting legacy is the Paul Loggan Basketball Tournament....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
North Daviess wins Bobcat Classic Title
ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In a matchup of two of the best teams in the state, North Daviess defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 62-57 in overtime in the title game of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic. Jaylen Mullen hit a 3 pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime. North Daviess outscored Fort […]
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
Current Publishing
Fishers professional eater devours competition
Fishers residents may not realize an accomplished major-league eater calls the city home. With several previous wins to his credit, John Gebhard earned another at the ninth annual St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest Dec. 3 on Georgia Street in Indianapolis. A member of Major League Eating, an organization that...
WBUR
In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize
In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections. Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where...
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
