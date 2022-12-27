LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to make family New Year’s resolutions.

We’re now less than a week away from 2023 — and that means for many of us, a motivation to try and do something new or different.

Now as we all know, most people are unsuccessful with keeping a new year’s resolution, unless, according to child experts, you make it a family affair. Mental health officials say there are many reasons why family resolutions work better than trying to do it alone.

For example, if everyone in the family is invested in the resolution, it puts more pressure on you to stick to it and not let anyone down. Another big benefit is you can get the support that’s sometimes needed from someone within your family to make sure you don’t fail.

An easy way to make it work out is to tailor your family resolution to involve everyone. Here are 6 examples:

*Exercise as a family

*Start a weekly ritual like having a movie or game night

*Unplug all electronic devices as a family, at the same time

*Work toward a family financial goal together

*Eat meals together

*Volunteer as a family

Now, if you still want to make a personal, parental resolution — that’s ok too. officials with the American Academy of Pediatrics have some recommendations they suggest for 2023, and they include:

*Finding a time of day you can give your child undivided attention

*Not driving under the influence of your phone

*Stop comparing yourself to other parents

Back on the subject of making family resolutions — not only are they more likely to succeed — experts say, you’ll also get to share the accomplishment together, that’ll help to bring your family closer together.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.