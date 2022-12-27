ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

spectrumnews1.com

Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat

LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

WATCH: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his final Team Kentucky update of 2022 from Frankfort. He talked about the very latest on the transportation issues following the winter blast and the new Brent Spence Bridge construction in Northern Kentucky. You can watch above.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday

INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
INDIANA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COMMENTARY: Overturning school choice puts Kentucky outside mainstream

In a sweeping decision, the Kentucky Supreme Court struck a huge blow to students who simply asked for the chance to learn. By ruling against Kentucky’s expansive Education Opportunity Account Act (EOA Act)—which would have given low- and middle-income students access to education dollars to further their learning in the right environment—the justices have set our Commonwealth’s students up to fail. This reality is even more devastating considering recent state testing data, where less than half of Kentucky’s elementary students were proficient in reading and only a third were proficient in math.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states.  The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky

Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Experts see slight improvement in Kentucky opioid overdose deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, Kentucky saw record overdose deaths, with more than 2,200 people dying from drug overdoses. That was a nearly 15% increase compared to 2020. There is hope on the horizon as treatment advocates say early numbers for 2022 indicate the slightest decline. The pandemic and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kenergy warns about phone scams

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kenergy officials want their members to be aware of a phone scam targeting Kenergy members. Officals say phone scammers are posing as Kenergy and are insisting people are delinquent on their bills. Kenergy says the scammers may also threaten to turn off members’ power on the spot. Officials emphasize for people to […]
KENTUCKY STATE
z93country.com

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls house bill 4 the “get...
KENTUCKY STATE

