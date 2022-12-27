Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
12-29-22 Thursdays with Tony
00:15 - Journalist and author Gerald Posnor talks with Tony about the conspiracies around JFK and his book Case Closed covering the subject. For more journalism coverage by Gerald you can subscribe to his Just the Facts Substack, visit his website to see his written works, and if you wish to purchase a copy of Case Closed you can do so using this link.
wdayradionow.com
Server training moved to Fargo City Hall after water break at Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Due to a substantial water main break in the Fargo Cass Public Health headquarters, the Wednesday Server Training class scheduled for 4:15 p.m. will be relocated to the Commission Chambers within Fargo City Hall. All other public-facing services offered at Fargo Cass Public Health will continue as...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Commissioner Dave Piepkorn calls downtown redevelopment a highlight for 2022; says city must prepare for "growth spurt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about what he enjoyed working on most for the city during 2022. "The thing I enjoyed most is the redevelopment of downtown Fargo. I guess that's my, the thing that I enjoy. I think having Bell Bank, as you know, they're redoing that building, that's going to be 400 employees coming (to) downtown Fargo. That's going to have a huge impact," said Piepkorn.
wdayradionow.com
"They've got people in closets" -- West Fargo city officials considering new city hall and police station
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo are discussing the possibility of building a new city hall and a new police department. "I've been hearing from city staff that they are short on space, and it's true. City hall is really crowded. They've got people jammed together in office spaces. They've got people in closets. They have run out of room," said Commissioner Mandy George.
valleynewslive.com
Twin Valley mom frustrated over how her autistic son was handled in school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley, MN, mom doesn’t believe enough is being done for her son’s safety in school. Sarah Green’s son, whom they call Junior, has autism and is non-verbal. Green claims an incident at Norman County East in a small room...
valleynewslive.com
Flight delays hit Fargo over Christmas
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the season of giving, people expect gifts laughs, and if traveling, a bit of a headache. But for holiday flyers, that headache was bigger than they were expecting. “My flight was at six in the morning,” said Aaron Abaurrea, who’s flight was originally...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
kvrr.com
$150k Powerball ticket sold in Fargo hasn’t been claimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 bought in Fargo hasn’t been claimed. The winner bought it at the Casey’s on 45th Street South July 18th. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball for $50,000. It also had the power play option tripling the money.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission denies owner request to delay demolition of dangerous house
FARGO (KFGO) – A request for a 120-day extension for the demolition of a condemned house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo, owned by Danial Curtis, has been denied by city commissioners. Curtis has been at odds for some time with the city and the building inspections department...
wdayradionow.com
Powerball winnings from ticket purchased in Fargo still unclaimed
(Fargo, ND) -- Powerball officials say a 150-thousand dollar prize from a ticket purchased in Fargo remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased July 18th at the Casey's General Store on 45th Street South. The prize must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office. The deadline to claim the prize...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
valleynewslive.com
Water main break floods street in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to clean up after a water main break in north Fargo on Wednesday morning. Water poured onto the sidewalk and into the street near 501 4th Street North. The original call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling said water was pouring into the street from multiple spots.
wdayradionow.com
Redlinger appointed Fargo's next City Administrator
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo now has a new city administrator. The city commission voted unanimously this week to appoint Michael Redlinger to the post. Redlinger has been with the city for about six years, and had been serving as the interim City Administrator after Bruce Grubb retired recently. The announcement...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota's Economic Outlook positive ahead of 2023
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new forecast expects a positive economic outlook for North Dakota. The latest quarterly report from North Dakota State University indicates wages and gross state product will grow and tax collections will stay strong. The outlook for Fargo, Bismarck, and Grand Forks specifically is also strong. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
redlakenationnews.com
Nicole Marie Northbird
October 31, 1992 ~ December 22, 2022 (age 30) Nicole Marie Northbird, "Ginew Ikwe" meaning "Golden Eagle Woman", age 30, of the Eagle Clan, from Cass Lake, Minnesota began her journey to the spirit world with her family by her side at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead's 15th Avenue North closed for Water Main repair
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead residents are asking to be prepared as a road closure could affect their travel. 15th Avenue North Between Highway 75 and 28th Street North is closed for a water main repair. The closure began Wednesday and is expected to last for five days, weather permitting. Alternate...
Comments / 0