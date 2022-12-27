Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!

FARGO, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO