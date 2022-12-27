ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

It’s been a year already since we rounded up the latest and greatest go-to eateries in the Richmond region, and our list has been growing ever since. We’ve assembled a sizzling collection of 25 outstanding dining experiences around the region, local concepts that made their debuts between January 2021 and August 2022 and quickly established themselves as regulars in the rotation, places to catch up with pals and destinations that leave us happy and full. From a cozy Fan wine bar to a coffee shop that rethinks the biz and a playful eatery channeling Mexico City, these spots offer a little bit of everything. (Richmond magazine)
Hot News

Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
styleweekly.com

That One Song: “Sun, I Rise” by McKinley Dixon

Icarus could fly — so high the sun melted his wings. King Midas could turn whatever he touched into gold, but that meant he couldn’t put food in his mouth. The takeaway? Success has consequences, and Chicago-based rapper and former Richmond resident, McKinley Dixon, has firsthand experience after releasing his 2021 album, “For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.”
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: A Carlton Christmas Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Steve shared a family tradition with us on our Facebook page! Also, the Carlton Family shared photos from Christmas morning. Lastly, the Lewis family shared their Christmas Eve traditions with us!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us....
WTVR-TV

The January- February issue of R Home Magazine

RICHMOND, Va. --The January-February issue of R Home Magazine highlights renovation tips and trends. Today, our friend and Managing Editor of R Home Magazine, Susan Morgan joined us to share more. Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Letters to Santa

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we caught up with Greyson who was busy writing his letter to Santa! Also, Chowser shared his school pride with us... go Michigan! Lastly, Chris shared a photo of their punch board Christmas tree! Very cool!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page...
peninsulachronicle.com

Urology of Virginia Closing Its Williamsburg Office

YORK-Urology of Virginia is closing its office in Greater Williamsburg. The news was shared with patients in a letter dated November 28 and mailed in the middle of December. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact...
Virginia Business

Making the cut

The focal point of a New York Times exposé last year, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community Hospital was one of four hospitals in Virginia to receive top marks from patients in an annual nationwide survey. The Virginia results of the latest survey, which was conducted in 2021, are shown...
