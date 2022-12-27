Two members of the Stevens Point City Council have filed non-candidacy paperwork for the April election, meaning they will not appear on the spring ballot for those positions. Meleesa Johnson was first elected to represent District 5 on the city council in 2016, serving as council president for the past four years. Simultaneously, she also served three terms on the Portage Co. Board of Supervisors while working full-time as the solid waste director for Marathon Co.

