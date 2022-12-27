Read full article on original website
James “Jim” M. Chudej, 65
James “Jim” M. Chudej, of Plover, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on December 24, 2022, at the age of 65. Jim was born January 3, 1957, to Josef and Mary (née Houck) Chudej in Amarillo, Texas. As a young boy, he attended local schools; eventually, as a young man, moving to Springdale, Arkansas.
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
Point Bock Run returns for 20th year
Point Brewery will help kick off 2023 with registration for its 20th annual five-mile run. Registration for the Point Bock Run, which is always held on the first Saturday in March, opens online at noon on New Year’s Day. The five-mile out-and-back contest is open to the first 2,000 runners.
Aspirus announces top baby names of ’22
Naming a newborn is a key step in welcoming the smallest and latest addition to a family. There are thousands of names for parents to choose from, but in the end, each name given to a child is special and unique, as they carry it with them throughout their life.
District 5, 9 reps will not seek another term on Stevens Point City Council
Two members of the Stevens Point City Council have filed non-candidacy paperwork for the April election, meaning they will not appear on the spring ballot for those positions. Meleesa Johnson was first elected to represent District 5 on the city council in 2016, serving as council president for the past four years. Simultaneously, she also served three terms on the Portage Co. Board of Supervisors while working full-time as the solid waste director for Marathon Co.
City: Make a plan before heading out to celebrate New Year’s
Residents heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve should plan ahead, city officials say. Mayor Mike Wiza has temporarily lifted on-street overnight parking restrictions for the holiday. Motorists can park in legal parking spaces on city streets, and in non-permitted spaces of city-owned parking lots, on Dec. 31 through noon on Jan. 1, 2023.
