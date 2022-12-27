Read full article on original website
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Fremont Street Experience, 2 injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is responding to a reported shooting near the Fremont Street Experience Thursday night. According to police, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg near Fremont Street and N. 4th Street. The suspect remains outstanding,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask public’s help with armed robbery incident
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help with an investigation of an armed robbery that occurred Thursday. An unknown man armed with a semi-automatic rifle was seen near the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. The suspect approached the victim and demanded money. The...
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs 2 tourists killed in hit-and-run crash near Fremont Street Experience
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified two tourists who were killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night near Fremont Street Experience. According to the coroner’s office, the victims were identified as Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., both of Hobbs, New Mexico. Las Vegas police had initially said the male victim was from Monument, Minnesota. However, corrected Friday that he was a resident of New Mexico.
8newsnow.com
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one. Marco Hornsby, 39, a Las Vegas father of four children was killed in a stabbing in late November. Family searches for answers 1 month...
2 injured in shooting near Fremont Street, police say
Metro police investigated a shooting after two people were shot in the leg near Fremont Street on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Fremont and 4th Streets, police said. The two people had minor injuries due to single gunshot wounds to their legs and were then taken to the hospital.
Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say
Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police. It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas driver accused of his 2nd fatal DUI crash was able to rent car because his license was not revoked for months after his 4th DUI
A Las Vegas man is accused of his second fatal DUI charge – his fifth DUI overall. He was able to rent a car because his license was not revoked for months after his fourth DUI.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Buffalo
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive Wednesday evening. No other details have been released at this time but police do expect to provide a briefing within the next hour. This is a developing story....
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Man found stabbed near Charleston, Commerce
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a man walked into a business near Charleston Boulevard and Commerce Street with a stab wound Thursday afternoon. Police said the man went into the business on 15 West Charleston Boulevard just after 4:15 p.m. saying someone stabbed him.
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
Woman found dead with stab wound in west Las Vegas valley apartment
A woman was found dead in an apartment during a welfare check in the west Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect outstanding after deadly hit-and-run crash near Boulder Highway, Gibson
UPDATE - Dec. 29. According to evidence at the scene and witness statements, the man was crossing Boulder Highway south of Russell Road from west to east outside a marked crosswalk. An unknown silver or light gray vehicle was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway in the northbound travel lanes. While...
Parents find daughter stabbed to death in Las Vegas apartment, police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the 7400 block of Charleston Boulevard Wednesday night at an apartment.
Crashes leave 4 pedestrians dead Wednesday night
Four people died in a single day as they tried to cross valley streets on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on pedestrian safety once again.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of stealing $230K watch from man at Las Vegas Strip resort
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 after she allegedly stole a watch from a guest at a hotel on the Strip. Priscilla Cueva, 34, is out on bail as she awaits her next hearing for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, court records indicate.
Nevada man, woman accused of mail theft face dozens of new felony charges after further investigation
A man and woman who were arrested earlier this month on charges related to mail theft are now facing new felony charges after further investigation.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing husband on Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman allegedly tried to stab her husband to death on Christmas Day, according to authorities. Samantha Toland, 28, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest on Dec. 25. She is accused of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
8newsnow.com
2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police
Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release. 2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter …. Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars...
news3lv.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Lake Las Vegas, driver arrested for DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead and a driver is in custody for DUI after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Lake Las Vegas on Sunday, according to an arrest report. The collision was reported just after midnight in the area of North Shore Road and Lake Mead Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police wrote in an arrest report.
Fox5 KVVU
Police investigating after man found dead in Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday morning by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a residence near the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive man inside an apartment.
