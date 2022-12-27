ZANESVILLE, oh – The New Year is coming up and so is the 2022 Peach Bowl. The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash with Georgia this New Year’s Eve. The Barn in Zanesville will be hosting a New Year’s Eve and game day party this Saturday. They will be having their game day specials along with their New Year’s specials. A DJ will be there to kick off the New Year at midnight along with a champaign toast to welcome in the new year.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO