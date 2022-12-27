Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Meet Storm
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is big and strong, but her size doesn’t match her personality. Storm is a shy Siberian Husky mix who is 2 years old and loves being with people. It just may take her a minute to warm up to someone new, especially males. The Executive Director at the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson says storm will need plenty of time outdoors.
Valerie G. Davies
Valerie Davies, 81 of Zanesville, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on December 13, 1941, in Lancaster, England, daughter of the late Harry Billings and Ada (Hall) Billings. Valerie was a Christian by faith. She worked as a Caregiver for the elderly most of her life. She took interest in History and Arts. She loved St. Augustine, Florida, where she resided for many years. Valerie was an avid animal lover, she was known for always donating to various animal charities.
Workout Resolution?
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With winter here and cold temperatures keeping many people indoors, the conditions are prime for falling into a more sedentary lifestyle and gaining a few extra pounds. Some people may feel guilty about their holiday eating choices and decide it’s time to shed a few pounds....
One Tank Trip: Ohio Glass Museum
For more than 150 years, Ohio has been the home to numerous glass companies that produce some of the most beautiful work in the world.
ZPD K-9 Program Receives Donation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department has had a K-9 program that assists the officers and serves as an ambassador to the community for nearly 20 years. Tuesday, a longtime, downtown business recognized the significance of the program and donated $15,000. Nestle Purina Zanesville Factory Manager Trevor Morgan...
Mary Ellen Madison
Mary Ellen Madison, 70, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born November 24, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona. “A mother like you is rare, one that is so generous, compassionate and kind. A mother like you is what everyone needs but is sometimes hard to find. Nothing can replace a mother like you, now that you’re in heaven, God is lucky to have you too.”
New Year’s Eve Party at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, oh – The New Year is coming up and so is the 2022 Peach Bowl. The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash with Georgia this New Year’s Eve. The Barn in Zanesville will be hosting a New Year’s Eve and game day party this Saturday. They will be having their game day specials along with their New Year’s specials. A DJ will be there to kick off the New Year at midnight along with a champaign toast to welcome in the new year.
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
Scholarship Central Providing ACT Prep Classes
ZANESVILLE, oh – With ACT testing coming up, students can familiarize themselves with the content by taking prep classes beforehand. The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced that Dr. William Stewart is offering ACT Prep Classes. This five week course is for high school juniors and will be hosted through Zoom. Starting January 22nd, classes will be held on Sunday nights for an hour and a half to help juniors prepare to take the test for the first time.
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
Robert “Gus” Collins
Robert G. Collins, 88 of South Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born on December 22, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Hillis Collins and Mabel (Hutchins) Collins. Gus was a veteran of the Navy, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Nashport Irville Methodist church and Southeastern Ohio Defense Corp. He worked in maintenance at Ohio Ferro Alloy for 21 years and later at United Tech for 19 years, where he retired. In his spare time, he loved to fish and listen to his country records.
The City of Zanesville Wraps Up 2022
ZANESVILLE, oh – With 2022 coming to an end, the city of Zanesville wraps up the year. The Y City had a lot of projects and great accomplishments throughout the year of 2022. Mayor Donald Mason says one of the biggest highlights of the year was the cleanup of 2200 Linden Avenue.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
United Way of MPM Maintains Local 2-1-1 Service
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties provides a wide array of services that benefit many area residents, including a telephone number that directs people in need to the appropriate local agencies. United Way of MPM Community Impact Coordinator Katie Grubbs discussed their 2-1-1...
Cold Spells Can Burst Pipes
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The recent cold spell brought sub-zero temperatures that caused exposed and uninsulated water pipes to burst. The freezing conditions not only can affect homeowners but businesses too. Squiggly’s Car Wash General Manager Ryan Dale dealt with a burst pipe this morning and explained the precautions the business takes to prevent the freezing temperatures from affecting business.
Malinda “Linda” D. Hittle
Malinda “Linda” Darlene Hittle, 80 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 23, 2022, at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on March 16, 1942, in Zanesville, daughter of the late Louis Frank Nelson and Gladys Mae (Hutton) Nelson. Linda worked for Lear Essex Wire for 30 years, where she retired and later worked at Darrell’s Donuts. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Addison, Abigail, Aerial and Alyssa. The four little girls whose lives as well as those of their parents were snuffed out by fire on Monday. The Newcomerstown tragedy has inspired friends of the family to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral...
5 teens shot at Ohio Airbnb party
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Avenue and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot […]
