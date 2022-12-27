ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from her physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for “questionable contracts.”. According to the filing, Rebecca Hamilton was physically...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana railroad receives $1.5 million grant

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a North Louisiana project will receive a $1.5 million grant under the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program. WATCO’s Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) will get money for track, rail, and bridge upgrades between Hodge and Gibsland. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

New HVAC regulations

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA

