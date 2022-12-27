Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Are you missing money? Louisiana residents can find out fast
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents can now search and claim property that is believed to be theirs on a free and secure website. MissingMoney.com is the only website endorsed by state officials, including Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “This is an impressive tool designed for the...
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
wbrz.com
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser faces lawsuit over alleged workplace retaliation
BATON ROUGE - A lawsuit filed by the state librarian alleges that Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser had her thrown out of her office after she reported him to federal and state investigators over what she thought were "questionable contracts." The suit, filed this past week by Rebecca Hamilton, claims Nungesser...
kalb.com
New La. OGB pharmaceutical contract will move forward; takes effect January 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The new $2 billion pharmacy contract between the La. Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark will, in fact, move forward and take effect on January 1, despite attempts to have it revised. According to a release from the Louisiana Senate, a judge in the 19th...
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
NOLA.com
Letters: What happened to Louisiana students? Governor should appoint task force
In the 1960s and ‘70s I taught high school youth and loved it. I adored my students, and my students, for the most part, adored me. When I taught in Louisiana, they answered me with “Yes, ma’am” or “No, ma’am.”. When I taught in...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from her physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for “questionable contracts.”. According to the filing, Rebecca Hamilton was physically...
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
DOTD receives major grant funding for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Gov. Edwards and Sec. Shawn Wilson announced that DOTD ends the year successfully receiving a major grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana railroad receives $1.5 million grant
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a North Louisiana project will receive a $1.5 million grant under the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program. WATCO’s Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) will get money for track, rail, and bridge upgrades between Hodge and Gibsland. The Louisiana...
KPLC TV
New HVAC regulations
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
brproud.com
State asks judge to throw out Firehouse BBQ case
LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – The owners of Firehouse BBQ in Livingston parish were back in court today. “We are basically asking the judge to dismiss the claims,” said Attorney for the State Chris Chocheles. Back in 2020, the owner of Firehouse BBQ, Danielle Bunch, lost her license to...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
Louisiana Strawberry Crown leaves for California
The crown travels with the Queen who's riding in the Rose Parade.
cenlanow.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
brproud.com
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
Comments / 0