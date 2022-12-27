Rideshare driver Brandy Littrell's routine ride turned into a nightmare Brandy Littrell had been a rideshare driver for five years in Mississippi when, on the late morning of Nov. 2, 2021, she picked up a routine ride from an apartment complex in Jackson. The young man she picked up "just seemed like somebody that was trying to get to work," she tells PEOPLE. "He was like, 'How you doing? I need to pick up my friend and then we're going to work.'" At the first stop, he said he...

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO