FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
WLBT
Dollar General cashier in critical condition after being shot during armed robbery
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Dollar General cashier is in critical condition after an armed robbery around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to Hinds County deputies. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to ID the gunman. The incident happened on Pocahontas Road in Hinds...
WLBT
One arrested, two at large after thieves steal contractor’s truck in Jackson
WAPT
Capitol police pursuit leads to armed carjacking arrests in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — The Capitol Police Department has made arrests in connection with an armed carjacking incident in Belhaven. According to Chief Bo Luckey, officers responded to an armed carjacking that was reported about 7 p.m. Wednesday on Gillespie Street in the Belhaven area. Luckey said Capitol police officers...
WLBT
‘Outstanding young man’: Former JPD officer killed in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Police Department officer was killed while off duty in Atlanta. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat says Deputy James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle Thursday morning. The sheriff says Deputy Thomas was in his personal vehicle when he...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Shot In Two Separate Incidents In Brookhaven
The Daily Leader reports that three people were shot in two separate incidents this week. Two of the people shot were juveniles. On Monday, at 11 p.m., shots were fired into a home. Assistant Chief of Police, Clint Earls told the Daily Leader that one person inside the home was struck and wounded by shrapnel.
WLBT
Man resembling escaped Mississippi inmate spotted in Texas before getting away
CISCO, TX. (WLBT) - Police say that two men in a car driving through Cisco, Texas, may have been the two inmates who escaped a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Both of the men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County, Mississippi, on Christmas Eve are accused of violent crimes - and one is accused of murder.
Mississippi man arrested following Christmas Day hostage situation
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A Clinton man faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after a hostage situation on Christmas Day in Vicksburg. The incident happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 25 at a home on First North Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the complainant told them that two of his friends, […]
WLBT
Victims shot after tracking down their stolen car, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say victims who tracked down their car were shot once they found it. On Monday, authorities say the owner of a Chrysler 300 was able to use a tracking device to track their vehicle to 400 Mason Boulevard. The victim fell in behind the...
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
Former Yazoo County murder suspect arrested for aggravated assault
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators said a man, whose murder charges were dropped this month, was arrested again for aggravated assault. According to the Yazoo Herald, Noah Combs, 27, was charged with aggravated assault after a female victim filed charges against him last Wednesday. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department […]
Lyft Driver Recounts Being Kidnapped and Shot 7 Times: 'I'm Not Going to Make It. This Is How I Die'
Rideshare driver Brandy Littrell's routine ride turned into a nightmare Brandy Littrell had been a rideshare driver for five years in Mississippi when, on the late morning of Nov. 2, 2021, she picked up a routine ride from an apartment complex in Jackson. The young man she picked up "just seemed like somebody that was trying to get to work," she tells PEOPLE. "He was like, 'How you doing? I need to pick up my friend and then we're going to work.'" At the first stop, he said he...
kicks96news.com
Tobacco Store Robbed Tuesday Night in Carthage
At approximately 10:30 pm on Tuesday, December 28th Carthage Police responded to a burglar alarm at Smokes Vape & Tobacco Warehouse on Hwy 16 West. When officers arrived, they discovered that a window in the door was broken. The robber(s) most likely used a rock to break the glass and stole merchandise from the store.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
WLBT
Mississippi inmate’s artwork wins sheriff’s deputies first place in ‘Hometown Christmas’ parade contest
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A painting of Simpson County’s century-old courthouse has won first place in a holiday contest themed, Hometown Christmas. The artist, Brian Dolan, is a county inmate. Dolan is serving 43 years for mostly drug charges, the Mississippi Department of Corrections says. He created an...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec....
WLBT
Police: Man holds friend’s father hostage on Christmas morning in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after holding his friend’s father hostage early Christmas morning in Vicksburg, according to police. On Sunday around 6:00 a.m., officers responded to an address on First North Street in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke...
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
