WAND TV

New Year's Eve shaping up to be dry across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - While it'll be cooler Friday across Central Illinois, it'll still be warmer than average. This time of the year, we typically see a high around 35°. Yesterday, Decatur hit 61° and Springfield reached 64°!. A cold front passed through the area early Friday morning...
DECATUR, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois

URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
DECATUR, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some

A new Illinois law taking effect January 1, 2023 reduces license plate fees for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The cost of a yearly license plate sticker will drop from $24 to just $10. More information is available at www.ilaging.illinois.gov. Click on "programs" then "benefit access" and follow the...
ILLINOIS STATE
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
WAND TV

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in...
TENNESSEE STATE
wbiw.com

New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday

INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
INDIANA STATE
97X

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons

The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
ILLINOIS STATE
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Holiday hoops tournament scores from Tuesday, December 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Area boys and girls high school basketball teams were kept busy Tuesday competing in various holiday tournaments around Illinois. Here’s is a list of scores involving area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11pm on Fox 39). CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT/DEKALB (BOYS)United […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois nun's near-arrest leads to law change on power of attorney

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois nun was almost taken to jail while trying to protect a dying friend.The near-arrest was over a dispute about her last wishes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how a new law could help people avoid what she experienced.Sister Maureen Clancy and Sister Joan McGovern spent years living and working together. That sacred bond led to a special role as McGovern grew sick and made a request."'I am ready to meet my God and I just don't ever want to return to the hospital,'" Clancy said, recapping McGovern's wishes.With an official "power of attorney for health...
ILLINOIS STATE

