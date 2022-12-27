Read full article on original website
WAND TV
New Year's Eve shaping up to be dry across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - While it'll be cooler Friday across Central Illinois, it'll still be warmer than average. This time of the year, we typically see a high around 35°. Yesterday, Decatur hit 61° and Springfield reached 64°!. A cold front passed through the area early Friday morning...
WAND TV
Warmer and wet weather will close out the year across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Warmer weather will close out this year and ring in the new year. Although it'll be rather windy today with gusts to 40 miles-per-hour, highs will reach the 40s across Central Illinois under a sun and cloud mix. Fog develops across the area tonight into Thursday. We'll also...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
WAND TV
Light snow today across Central Illinois will be followed by a warming trend
(WAND WEATHER)- A warming trend is underway across Central Illinois. After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, highs today and tomorrow will top out in the upper-20s. A round of light snow could bring upwards of an inch of snow Monday. Sunshine returns Tuesday into Wednesday. It'll be windy and warmer...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
advantagenews.com
Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some
A new Illinois law taking effect January 1, 2023 reduces license plate fees for low-income seniors and people with disabilities. The cost of a yearly license plate sticker will drop from $24 to just $10. More information is available at www.ilaging.illinois.gov. Click on "programs" then "benefit access" and follow the...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
WAND TV
Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in...
wbiw.com
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
INDIANA – A new Indiana turn-signal law will take effect on Sunday. The law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they’re about to make a turn or change traffic lanes. The Indiana Code 9-21-8-25 also mandates that motorists must activate the signal at least...
khqa.com
Governor Pritzker orders all state owned & occupied buildings flags to fly half-staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Central Management Services received notice from Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Brian Rehnberg of the North Park Fire Department.
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
MyStateline.com
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
WAND TV
I-55 south reopened after weather-related crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Weather-related crashes shut down part of Interstate 55 south Monday, but the interstate has since reopened. Illinois State Police responded to several crashes on I-55 south between mileposts 83 and 85. Troopers advise drivers to take it slow as road conditions remain slick.
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Holiday hoops tournament scores from Tuesday, December 27
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Area boys and girls high school basketball teams were kept busy Tuesday competing in various holiday tournaments around Illinois. Here’s is a list of scores involving area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 at 11pm on Fox 39). CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT/DEKALB (BOYS)United […]
Illinois nun's near-arrest leads to law change on power of attorney
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois nun was almost taken to jail while trying to protect a dying friend.The near-arrest was over a dispute about her last wishes. CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained how a new law could help people avoid what she experienced.Sister Maureen Clancy and Sister Joan McGovern spent years living and working together. That sacred bond led to a special role as McGovern grew sick and made a request."'I am ready to meet my God and I just don't ever want to return to the hospital,'" Clancy said, recapping McGovern's wishes.With an official "power of attorney for health...
