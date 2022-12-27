Read full article on original website
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
killings of 4 university studentsSea ChaosMoscow, ID
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
Meet Hershey! Puppy with heart condition needs a special fur-ever home
PHOENIX - A puppy in Phoenix is looking for a new home - but his heart condition will require an owner with a big heart themselves. Little Hershey certainly lives up to his name and is sweet as can be. The four-month-old Australian cattle dog mix loves to play, and he's currently housed at the Arizona Humane Society near 15th Avenue and Dobbins.
Three killed after falling through ice at Arizona lake
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people have died after falling through the ice at a lake in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had recovered the bodies of three people, identified as Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti and Haritha Muddana, from Woods Canyon Lake. The three victims, originally from India, lived in Chandler and were walking on the ice when they fell through, deputies said.
'Nothing short of a miracle': 4-year-old defying odds after struck by car in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A four-year-old girl is defying the odds after she was struck by a car in Chandler just days before Christmas. On Dec. 20, Katie Sandell was going to an appointment near Banner Ocotillo in Chandler. Her husband, Jeff, and three of their children decided to walk across the street and look at Christmas lights at a nearby church while waiting.
Rollover crash near Tonopah leaves man dead
TONOPAH, Ariz. — A man is dead after a crash near Tonopah. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near I-10 at milepost 81 around 6 a.m. on Thursday. The vehicle involved in the crash was traveling on Harquehala Valley Road when it...
PD: Teen in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A juvenile in his mid-teens was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers received a call about a reported shooting from a male who said he was driving away from the scene near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days
Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
Southwest customers return to Phoenix after cancellations left them stranded for days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands more cancellations for Southwest Airlines are leaving people stranded away from home Wednesday. The frustration for customers is mounting as they have to spend extra money to find alternative ways back home. On Wednesday night, the Jones family returned to Phoenix after they were stranded...
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
Three people dead after falling into frozen lake
Coconino County Deputies responded to reports of three people walking on a frozen lake who fell through the ice.
Dry Christmas trees and illegal fireworks are a dangerous combination. Here's why
PHOENIX — As we transition between the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Phoenix Fire Department wants to make sure you’re playing it safe at home so no one gets hurt. As Valley families ditch their holiday decor, Phoenix fire Captain Rob McDade said it’s a perfect time to dispose of dry trees.
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chandler man gets probation for importing counterfeit N95 masks
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man has been placed on probation for one year after he pleaded guilty to importing counterfeit N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Cohn, 68, was sentenced last week in federal court after pleading guilty to one count of importing goods by means of false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
Man dies following Christmas Eve shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road
PHOENIX — A man has died following a shooting on Christmas Eve, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:13 p.m. behind a business near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. The man, later identified as 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders, was hospitalized in critical...
Child in critical condition following crash at 22nd and Washington streets
PHOENIX — A child has been rushed to the hospital following a crash near 22nd and Washington streets, according to Phoenix police. The child is in critical condition. Police said the crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles had several people inside with no reports of serious injuries,...
9 displaced in aftermath of Christmas Day apartment fire in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine people are still displaced in the aftermath of a Glendale apartment fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. Glendale and Phoenix firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman who called 911 said she was in her first story apartment when she heard loud noises coming from the apartment above her unit. When she looked to see what was happening, she said she saw a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the balcony area.
Police arrest man accused of setting porch on fire in Suprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A man accused of deliberately setting fire to a Surprise home has been arrested, according to the Surprise Police Department. Police said Justin Winium, age 36, was arrested and is facing felony charges of arson and criminal damage. The charges against Winium stem from an incident...
