AZFamily

Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
fox10phoenix.com

Meet Hershey! Puppy with heart condition needs a special fur-ever home

PHOENIX - A puppy in Phoenix is looking for a new home - but his heart condition will require an owner with a big heart themselves. Little Hershey certainly lives up to his name and is sweet as can be. The four-month-old Australian cattle dog mix loves to play, and he's currently housed at the Arizona Humane Society near 15th Avenue and Dobbins.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Three killed after falling through ice at Arizona lake

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people have died after falling through the ice at a lake in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had recovered the bodies of three people, identified as Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti and Haritha Muddana, from Woods Canyon Lake. The three victims, originally from India, lived in Chandler and were walking on the ice when they fell through, deputies said.
12 News

Rollover crash near Tonopah leaves man dead

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A man is dead after a crash near Tonopah. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near I-10 at milepost 81 around 6 a.m. on Thursday. The vehicle involved in the crash was traveling on Harquehala Valley Road when it...
12 News

PD: Teen in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A juvenile in his mid-teens was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said officers received a call about a reported shooting from a male who said he was driving away from the scene near 7th Street and Buckeye Road.
AZFamily

Phoenix family back home after being stranded for 5 days

Scammers are now putting fake citations on parked cars in Old Town Scottsdale. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he expects Southwest to proactively offer refunds and expense reimbursement to affected passengers. Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Heavy snow came to...
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
12 News

Chandler man gets probation for importing counterfeit N95 masks

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man has been placed on probation for one year after he pleaded guilty to importing counterfeit N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Cohn, 68, was sentenced last week in federal court after pleading guilty to one count of importing goods by means of false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
AZFamily

Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
AZFamily

Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
AZFamily

9 displaced in aftermath of Christmas Day apartment fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine people are still displaced in the aftermath of a Glendale apartment fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. Glendale and Phoenix firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman who called 911 said she was in her first story apartment when she heard loud noises coming from the apartment above her unit. When she looked to see what was happening, she said she saw a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the balcony area.
12 News

Police arrest man accused of setting porch on fire in Suprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A man accused of deliberately setting fire to a Surprise home has been arrested, according to the Surprise Police Department. Police said Justin Winium, age 36, was arrested and is facing felony charges of arson and criminal damage. The charges against Winium stem from an incident...
12 News

12 News

