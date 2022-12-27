Michael E. Eubanks Sr., 71, died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism at his home on December 27, 2022. He was born November 27, 1951 to Jearoldine McGwire and Dwight Eubanks. Mike is survived by his son, Michael E. Eubanks Jr. from his first marriage to Candice (Wooldridge) Eubanks. Mike’s second marriage was to Jo Ann (Wilkinson) Young . They were married for 35 years until her death in 2017, and is survived by his bonus daughter Tina Young. Mike is also survived by his grand daughter, Jacqueline Rector, who lived with him and kept him on his toes.

