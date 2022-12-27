ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Southgate man shot and killed; suspect in custody

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed early Thursday in Southgate. Police responded to the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man who was shot to death and arrested a 35-year-old man. The circumstances...
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob Detroit tow truck driver who has CPL

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a suspect who tried to rob him on Detroit's east side Monday. Police said the truck driver was meeting with the suspect to buy a junk car in the area of 7 Mile and Kelly when he was ambushed around 9:35 a.m. The driver, who is a CPL holder, pulled out a gun and fatally shot the suspect.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Barricaded gunman at motel on Eight Mile surrenders

Detroit Police responded to another barricaded gunman Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a surge of mental health-related 911 calls, including two incidents over the holiday weekend. The incident, which took place at the JZ Motel on Eight Mile Road in Detroit, follows an influx of barricaded gunman situations, which reached...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Traffic stop for stolen license plate

TAYLOR — A driver with a license plate reported as stolen was subject to a traffic stop the night of Dec. 14 in the Meijer parking lot, 14640 Pardee Road. The driver, a 24-year-old Westland woman, said the car, a maroon 2009 Chevy Impala, belonged to her boyfriend, a 25-year-old Detroit man. However, while the vehicle was registered to another person with the boyfriend’s last name, the plate was not registered to the vehicle and was reported stolen out of Taylor five days earlier.
TAYLOR, MI
truecrimedaily

Mich. woman allegedly shoots husband in the back of his head during argument

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument while her children were at home. On Dec. 27 at 2:20 a.m., Eastpointe Police Department officers responded to the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue after receiving a call about a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Carletta Johnson "providing aid to her husband who was shot in the back of the head."
EASTPOINTE, MI
MLive

Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout

FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Eastpointe woman charged for shooting husband to death following argument

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
