Police looking for suspect who killed woman, stole car at a Detroit corner store
Tracie was murdered Wednesday night. She was allegedly killed over her car while leaving a store on Grand River to buy pop and juice.
Detroit police looking for suspect wanted in ‘senseless murder’ of woman outside liquor store
DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly carjacking at a Detroit liquor store. According to the Detroit Police Department, Tracie Golden was shot in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on Dec. 28. Surveillance footage shared by police shows a...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire.
fox2detroit.com
Southgate man shot and killed; suspect in custody
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed early Thursday in Southgate. Police responded to the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man who was shot to death and arrested a 35-year-old man. The circumstances...
Man fired shots ‘in broad daylight’ while out on bond with tether, feds say
DETROIT – A Michigan man is facing federal charges after allegedly committing a shooting “in broad daylight” at a Detroit gas station while he was out on bond and wearing a GPS tether, authorities said. James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect shot, killed while trying to rob Detroit tow truck driver who has CPL
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a suspect who tried to rob him on Detroit's east side Monday. Police said the truck driver was meeting with the suspect to buy a junk car in the area of 7 Mile and Kelly when he was ambushed around 9:35 a.m. The driver, who is a CPL holder, pulled out a gun and fatally shot the suspect.
DPD, MSP team up to stop suspect driving up to speeds of 135 mph with undercarriage on fire in Detroit [VIDEO]
A suspect accused of driving at dangerous speeds through Detroit while their vehicle was on fire proved no match for troopers and Detroit police officers late Wednesday evening.
Detroit News
Barricaded gunman at motel on Eight Mile surrenders
Detroit Police responded to another barricaded gunman Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a surge of mental health-related 911 calls, including two incidents over the holiday weekend. The incident, which took place at the JZ Motel on Eight Mile Road in Detroit, follows an influx of barricaded gunman situations, which reached...
1 killed, 1 arrested after early morning shooting in Southgate
Southgate police are investigating a homicide case after a suspect taken into custody was accused of shooting and killing another man early Thursday morning.
downriversundaytimes.com
Traffic stop for stolen license plate
TAYLOR — A driver with a license plate reported as stolen was subject to a traffic stop the night of Dec. 14 in the Meijer parking lot, 14640 Pardee Road. The driver, a 24-year-old Westland woman, said the car, a maroon 2009 Chevy Impala, belonged to her boyfriend, a 25-year-old Detroit man. However, while the vehicle was registered to another person with the boyfriend’s last name, the plate was not registered to the vehicle and was reported stolen out of Taylor five days earlier.
Police investigating after shooting on Detroit's east side injures 2
Detroit police are investigating into what led to a non-fatal shooting that left two people hospitalized on the city’s east side on Tuesday afternoon
Mich. woman allegedly shoots husband in the back of his head during argument
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument while her children were at home. On Dec. 27 at 2:20 a.m., Eastpointe Police Department officers responded to the 17000 block of Veronica Avenue after receiving a call about a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Carletta Johnson "providing aid to her husband who was shot in the back of the head."
Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout
FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
Eastpointe woman charged for shooting husband to death following argument
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Eastpointe woman who shot and killed her husband following an argument has been charged.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Claretta Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Johnson was arraigned and given a $1 million cash bond.She is ordered to have no contact with her children.Prosecutors say Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head after the argument on Dec. 27."Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in an argument.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.
Michigan woman charged with murder allegedly shot husband in back of head
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with the murder of her husband. Claretta Johnson, 42, of Eastpointe was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after she allegedly shot her husband in the back of the head following an argument on Dec. 27, Macomb County Prosectuor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday.
Detroit Police: Motel guest pulls gun on maintenance worker, barricades himself
Detroit Police are responding to a barricaded gunman at a motel on the city’s east side. Police are asking people to avoid the area of 8 Mile and Gratiot until further notice.
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows man slamming woman into van, forcing her inside vehicle in Detroit alley
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A camera caught a man slamming a woman into a van and throwing her in the vehicle in a Detroit alley on Christmas. Around 5:30 p.m., the van pulled up in the alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile. The man jumped out and began attacking the woman as she pleaded for him to stop.
DPS warns of man accused of impersonating Detroit school safety officer
The man is soliciting donations from local businesses and falsely claiming it will be used for Detroit Schools, according to school officials. DPSD released a photo of the accused man.
