It hasn’t been easy for Jawahir Khalifa to keep one of the biggest secrets of her life. The 22-year-old from Amsterdam couldn’t tell many people when she left to film Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle (which dropped on Netflix Dec. 7 and 14). “You have to tell your family where you’re going because you can’t just disappear for six weeks, but besides that, we had to keep it a secret,” Khalifa tells Elite Daily. Even her close friends didn’t know what she was up to.

1 DAY AGO