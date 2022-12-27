Read full article on original website
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
netflixjunkie.com
Kim Kardashian Leaves Ex-Kanye West Out of Family Holiday Portrait, Glams in Glittery Silver Dress
It seems like those tiresome ding-dong days are finally meeting an end for the A-list ex-couple, KimYe. The entire world is aware of their ‘straight from the shoulder’ divorce, which was going on since 2021. Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West had seemingly made it a hippodrome show for them.
Kim Kardashian’s staffers wear ‘all-neutral’ uniforms: ‘Easier for them’
Kim Kardashian’s staffers like to keep it neutral. The “Kardashians” star 42, might be known for her monochromatic style, but it turns out that the Skims founder’s fashion sense extends to her employees, too. Sitting down with Angie Martinez on her “IRL” podcast yesterday, Kardashian said that keeping things simple helps her juggle the chaos of her life — including co-parenting with Kanye West — and that means choosing a calm color scheme. After Martinez commented at the “peaceful” nature of the reality star’s minimalistic office, the Skims and Skkn by Kim founder said, “when I post pictures of my house, they’re either like,...
Kim Kardashian proves family posed together at party after Photoshop accusations
Kim Kardashian subtly clapped back at accusations that she Photoshopped a picture with her mom and sisters at their family’s Christmas Eve party. The reality star posted a group shot featuring herself, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner in an Instagram slideshow on Monday — with many social media users doubting they gathered together for the festive pic. “Why though?” one follower wrote. “It’s so hard to take a picture together? Isn’t it harder to photoshop each and every one in? This family is baffling.” Another added, “Y’all look photoshopped in. Especially u kim. From another picture.” Kim, 42,...
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Lauren Sanchez Rocks Skin Tight Leggings & Chanel Boots While Holding Hands With Jeff Bezos In Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her Amazon founder beau, Jeff Bezos, made sure to get in some shopping at the high-end stores in Aspen during their holiday getaway. The superstar couple were spotted in the tony Colorado town on Wednesday, Dec. 28 dressed up for some retail therapy and perhaps a run on the slopes. Lauren stunned in a pink winter puffer, white leggings and a pair of Chanel boots, while Jeff kept it cool in a sherpa jacket and jeans.
‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos
Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
Elite Daily
Adele Sent Megan A Sweet Message After Her Shooting Verdict
On Dec. 23, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of three charges regarding the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Just a few hours later, Adele showed her support for Megan by giving her a shoutout that night at her Las Vegas residency. While performing at The Colosseum at...
Richard Gere’s Sweetest Photos With His Kids, Wife Alejandra Silva Through the Years: Family Album
Richard Gere’s boys! The Pretty Woman star has long gushed about raising sons with wife Alejandra Silva and ex-wife Carey Lowell. “I never had an issue about children one way or the other,” Gere told The Guardian about fatherhood in a 2002 interview. “With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage [daughter Hannah Dunne], and it was just […]
Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Are All Smiles During Beach Outing in St. Barts: See Photos
Beach babes! Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are basking in their post-holiday bliss — in the ocean. The Life & Beth alum, 41, donned a blue-and-white, floral swimsuit as she and Fischer, 42, walked side-by-side on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel on the Caribbean island on Tuesday, December 27. The twosome, who wed […]
Kate Hudson Shares Snowy Stroll With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa After ‘Glass Onion’ Debut: Photo
Kate Hudson is enjoying the winter weather with her fiancé and father to her youngest child, Danny Fujikawa! The 43-year-old actress is currently enjoying an Aspen getaway with her man and shared a glimpse of their time via a slideshow she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In the second photo of the below post, Kate and Danny, 36, were all bundled up in winter gear and sunglasses as they strolled through the great outdoors, which was covered in a blanket of snow.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut
TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
Elite Daily
Khloé’s Christmas Photos With Her Two Kids Are So Fun & Festive
The Kardashians went full glam for their Christmas Eve party this year, as they are known to do. The family shared many photos and videos from their festivities this year on Instagram. Among all the pomp and circumstance, Khloé Kardashian surprised fans with a rather sweet and simple moment: posing with both of her kids.
Tory Lanez’s Damning Jail Call Leaks, Sparking Support for Megan Thee Stallion
In July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion alleged that fellow rapper Tory Lanez had shot her in the feet. Earlier this month, a jury convicted Lanez on three felony counts—ostensibly bringing an end to years of debate regarding what had transpired between the two after a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. On social media, however, support for Lanez has lingered among diehard fans who remain unconvinced by official reporting on the trial. Newly leaked audio of Lanez’s jail call to Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, might help turn that tide.Tory Lanez's jail call to Kelsey Harris has leaked onlinehttps://t.co/YTYUmFIV6W pic.twitter.com/LAuMYSMHSD— philip...
Eating Like Actress Mila Kunis for an Entire Day Looks Downright Delicious
Her breakfast is totally on point.
Elite Daily
Here's Everything To Know About A Potential Gossip Girl Season 3
From the moment it landed on HBO Max, no one thought the rebooted version of Gossip Girl would be a one-season-and-done affair. The record-breaking streaming stats back this up, and the series landed a Season 2 renewal after only the first half of its Season 1 run. However, HBO Max hasn’t been so swift in handing out more episodes this time around, but while Gossip Girl Season 3 hasn’t been greenlit yet, fans are hoping another renewal will come soon.
Elite Daily
Too Hot To Handle
It hasn’t been easy for Jawahir Khalifa to keep one of the biggest secrets of her life. The 22-year-old from Amsterdam couldn’t tell many people when she left to film Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle (which dropped on Netflix Dec. 7 and 14). “You have to tell your family where you’re going because you can’t just disappear for six weeks, but besides that, we had to keep it a secret,” Khalifa tells Elite Daily. Even her close friends didn’t know what she was up to.
Elite Daily
Georgina Sparks Is Back & More Unhinged Than Ever
Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 6. Gossip Girl fans got a blast from the past midway through Season 2 of HBO Max’s reboot series. After a number of little references, the show finally pulled the trigger on its first major Gossip Girl star reprising their role, and there couldn’t have been a more chaotic option. In true Georgina Sparks fashion, the queen of schemes brought a dramatic plot twist with her that shook up the Gossip Girl world once again, and this time, she’s even scarier than ever before.
Elite Daily
Ian Somerhalder And Paul Wesley Are Still Blood Brothers
When it comes to celebrity friendships that have stood the test of time, there’s no pairing that’s as bloody good as Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s — emphasis on bloody. The actors first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2009, playing nearly 200-year-old bloodsucking siblings Damon and Stefan Salvatore, respectively. Though it’s been six years since the finale of the CW series aired, the duo still find ways to cement their brotherly bond, whether it be through their shared love of cigars or a glass of bourbon. And it all comes back to the show that brought them together in the first place.
