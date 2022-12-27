Carlos Correa's Mets deal hangs in the balance as three other teams reportedly show interest in All-Star

Read full article on original website
Reds sign former Yankees catcher
Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa
Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Justin Verlander Posts Message on Instagram to New York Mets Fans
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander posted a message to Mets fans on his Instagram account late last week, after he faced the media in a press conference for the first time after agreeing to a two-year, $86.7 million contract to sign with the club earlier this month. After...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi
Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
Mets still working through contract clauses with Carlos Correa
Things have definitely been slow lately with the New York Mets and Carlos Correa. Perhaps, some concern has grown for Mets fans as time continues to pass by without a deal. However, the most recent report indicates that the Mets are still well-positioned for the talented, prized Correa. Mets “working...
Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season
The Yankees said goodbye to one of their only left-handed relievers last week, designating Lucas Luetge for assignment in order to make room for Tommy Kahnle on the 40-man roster. It was a bit of a surprising move. Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA in 107 games over the last two...
Astros may sign pair of aces to contract extensions in 2023, per report
Houston's offseason spending is reportedly expected to continue through the first months of 2023.
Angels Fans React to LA Signing Brandon Drury to Two-Year Deal
Fans are excited about him joining an already stacked lineup.
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder
Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation
The Savannah Bananas got in on the Carlos Correa situation in a manner befitting of their ballclub. Correa’s contract talks with the New York Mets have seemingly stalled over concerns the club has regarding the infielder’s physical. The San Francisco Giants originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, but the deal fell... The post Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox did not make an offer to one of the members of last year's rotation despite having some interest in a reunion.
Red Sox Reportedly Signing 2-Time Cy Young Pitcher
The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation this Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a one-year contract for Kluber that includes a club option for the 2024 season. After losing Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi this week, the Red...
Yankees' Tyler Danish: Inks MiLB deal
Danish signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Danish spent the 2022 campaign in Boston and was released in October after he posted a 5.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 40.1 innings. The Yankees will be looking for a bounce-back season from the 28-year-old in 2023.
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
