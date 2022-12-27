ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Correa's Mets deal hangs in the balance as three other teams reportedly show interest in All-Star

By Dayn Perry, Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
NJ.com

Reds sign former Yankees catcher

Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi

Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Mets still working through contract clauses with Carlos Correa

Things have definitely been slow lately with the New York Mets and Carlos Correa. Perhaps, some concern has grown for Mets fans as time continues to pass by without a deal. However, the most recent report indicates that the Mets are still well-positioned for the talented, prized Correa. Mets “working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season

The Yankees said goodbye to one of their only left-handed relievers last week, designating Lucas Luetge for assignment in order to make room for Tommy Kahnle on the 40-man roster. It was a bit of a surprising move. Luetge posted a 2.71 ERA in 107 games over the last two...
NBC Sports

Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers

After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder

Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation

The Savannah Bananas got in on the Carlos Correa situation in a manner befitting of their ballclub. Correa’s contract talks with the New York Mets have seemingly stalled over concerns the club has regarding the infielder’s physical. The San Francisco Giants originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa, but the deal fell... The post Savannah Bananas have great response to Carlos Correa situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Red Sox Reportedly Signing 2-Time Cy Young Pitcher

The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation this Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a one-year contract for Kluber that includes a club option for the 2024 season. After losing Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi this week, the Red...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Tyler Danish: Inks MiLB deal

Danish signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Danish spent the 2022 campaign in Boston and was released in October after he posted a 5.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 40.1 innings. The Yankees will be looking for a bounce-back season from the 28-year-old in 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta

White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Designated for assignment

O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. To make room for newly-signed Jordan Lyles, the Royals opted to drop O'Hearn from their 40-man roster Wednesday. The move is not a surprising one considering the Royals' depth at first base with Vinnie Pasquantino and Hunter Dozier in addition to O'Hearn's .239/.290/.321 slash line he produced over 67 games in 2022. The 29-year-old will now either be claimed by another team, optioned to Triple-A Omaha, or released outright, the second of which seems most likely.
KANSAS CITY, MO

