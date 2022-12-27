After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO