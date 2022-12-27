Read full article on original website
Two more arrested after shooting injures woman in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. Edward […]
Sheriff: Man wanted after wrecking car into Mississippi house, fleeing scene
Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly fled after he wrecked his car into a Mississippi house. WTOK in Meridian reports that officials in Clarke County are looking for Tyler Mashburn, 30. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mashburn wrecked his car into a house on County Road...
WDAM-TV
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama man dies after ATV accident, troopers report
An Alabama died last week after his ATV collided with a van, state troopers said. William J. Miller, 67, of Millry, Alabama, died Thursday one day after the Kawasaki Mule ATV he was driving collided with a Chevrolet Express Van on Nathan Jordan Road in Washington County, Alabama state troopers reported.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro police asking for public’s help in Dec. 21 shootings
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Waynesboro police are still searching for those responsible for last week’s shooting deaths of 24-year-old Cam Carter and 16-year-old Tiera Harris. Lt. Don Hopkins is the lead investigator, and he said the department has heard rumors, but is yet to hear directly form witnesses. “As...
WDAM-TV
ATV theft ring ramps up in Laurel, Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of ATV thefts in Laurel and Jones County have law enforcement officers concerned for residents. Both the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department are working together on investigations. Although some people have been arrested in connection to the case because...
WDAM-TV
man arrested after assault in Jones County
MHP is going all hands on deck during the holiday season to try to make sure drivers are staying safe. Multiple Jones County fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at an Ellisville home. DUI and seatbelt grants. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The grants will allow...
WTOK-TV
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman injured in aggravated assault, suspect in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One woman was injured and shot at in an aggravated assault on Tuesday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occurred in the 200 block of Smith Chapel Road in eastern Jones County. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the scene was intense as...
WTOK-TV
House fire claims life
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A house fire claimed the life of one Newton County resident over the weekend. 63 year old Nyla Garth passed away in a fire on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Newton. This all according to Newton County Coroner Rebecca Burton. The fire...
wtva.com
Police: Decatur mom chases man to nearby store after kids report him breaking into their home
A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him. Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.
WTOK-TV
Two bodies found inside burned house on tribal land
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two bodies were found inside a house that burned Monday, Dec. 26, in the Pearl River community of Neshoba County. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said the identities of the people “will not be disclosed at this time.”. Information provided by the Tribe’s...
WLBT
Funeral set for Clarke Co. man who died Christmas Day
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a Clarke County man who died in a collision Christmas Day. 42-year-old Wilt Alford was walking on Highway 11 when he was struck by a car and died of his injuries. Alford’s funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting...
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Body found inside home in Meridian, police say possible homicide
According to the Scotty Ray Report in Meridian, a body was found today in the 600 block of Murphy Road. Ray reports that a door was kicked in leading to the discovery of the body. We have reached out to Lauderdale County coroner Clayton Cobler for more information. Police told...
WTOK-TV
Sam Forbert dies at 99
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Community and civic leader, Sam Forbert, of Meridian, died Thursday at age 99. Forbert was a retired Air Force pilot and brigadier general with the National Guard, a past president of the Mississippi National Guard Association and served during World War II and the Korean War. He commanded the 186th Air Refueling Wing from 1970 to 1978.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. adds new officers
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department added two more officers to the force in December. Ishay Naylor and Vernice Haddox graduated last week from the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, located at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg. The new officers begin patrolling the streets of...
