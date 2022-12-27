Read full article on original website
Polakovich dominates in 86-81 victory Eagles hold on in the second half for the win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior forward Jacob Polakovich (Grand Rapids, Michigan) dominated and led the Screaming Eagles to an 86-81 victory over Southeast Missouri State University Thursday evening to open Ohio Valley Conference action at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Eagles, who are 6-0 at home this season, go to 8-6 overall and 1-0 in the OVC, while the Redhawks are 5-9, 0-1 OVC.
Men’s basketball falls at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Freshman Gabe Spinelli scored a career-high 10 points on Thursday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropping a 91-63 game to Indiana State at the Hulman Center. Spinelli was 5-for-9 from the field on the way to his first collegiate double-digit game....
JANUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS AT BALLEY:S-EVANSVILLE
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. $3 MILLION NEW YEAR’S DAY DRAWING...
AGENDA Of VANDERBURGH COUNTY COUNCIL
AGENDA Of VANDERBURGH COUNTY COUNCIL On January 4, 2023, at @3:30 PM In Room 301. (Personnel Chairman and Finance Chairman) A. County Council Special Called Meeting November 30, 2022. B. Personnel & Finance Meeting November 30, 2022. C. County Council Meeting December 7, 2022. 10. ORDINANCE CO.01-23-001 To suspend the...
