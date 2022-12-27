EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball senior forward Jacob Polakovich (Grand Rapids, Michigan) dominated and led the Screaming Eagles to an 86-81 victory over Southeast Missouri State University Thursday evening to open Ohio Valley Conference action at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Eagles, who are 6-0 at home this season, go to 8-6 overall and 1-0 in the OVC, while the Redhawks are 5-9, 0-1 OVC.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO