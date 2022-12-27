Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic
Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Kevin Durant reveals subtle Jacque Vaughn move that’s fired up Brooklyn
Much has been said about the scorching offense of the Brooklyn Nets which is fueling the success the team is having of late, but Kevin Durant is also here to say that it’s more than just about the team’s ability to get buckets in bunches that is propelling the Nets.
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 3-word response to critics questioning Dillon Brooks’ shot selection
Ja Morant is riding with his teammate. The Memphis Grizzlies star didn’t mince words defending Dillon Brooks after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. While being asked about Brooks’s erratic shot selection, he cut off the reporter asking the question to give a...
NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem
The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for a loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Washington Wizards will travel to Central Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Magic prediction and pick. The Wizards routed the Golden State Warriors 127-102 on Wednesday. Rui Hacimura led the way with 30 points off […] The post NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Magic?
The Washington Wizards travel south to face the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The matchup begins a four-game road trip for Washington, which enters the action at Amway Center winners of three straight games. But the Wizards may be forced to play without Bradley Beal once again, who missed his team’s surprising win over the […] The post Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Magic? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gregg Popovich’s hilarious Luka Doncic guarantee after 60-point night
Luka Doncic will step on the court Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs likely still smoldering. No one is having a hotter stretch right now in the NBA than the Slovenian Dallas Mavericks superstar. It was not that long ago when he skewered the New York Knicks for a 60-point triple-double that no one in the NBA had ever pulled off before.
Mark Cuban’s head-numbing reaction to Luka Doncic going god-mode with 60-21-10 triple-double
On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic did something basketball fans had never seen. Doncic helped the Mavs erase a 10-point 4th quarter deficit and force overtime. The Mavs would end up winning 126-121 in OT. Luka finished with an eye-popping 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block. In doing […] The post Mark Cuban’s head-numbing reaction to Luka Doncic going god-mode with 60-21-10 triple-double appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in a pretty good position heading into the final two weeks of the 2022 season. They have already locked up the NFC North, and they cannot fall any lower than the number three seed in the NFC. On paper, it seems like the Vikings are in a good position to […] The post Vikings’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James will play on 38th birthday vs. Hawks
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to somehow keep themselves afloat without Anthony Davis. LeBron James and co. have tried their best to stay alive in the fierce Western Conference. They’re barely holding on, and are still in shouting distance of the Play-In Tournament. Ahead of their game against an Eastern Conference up-and-comer, fans were […] The post LeBron James will play on 38th birthday vs. Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers rivals believe they’re holding trade assets for star like Bradley Beal
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who turns 38 today, is doing whatever he can to carry his team on his shoulders amid Anthony Davis’ injury. While James is still playing at a high level, the Lakers’ supporting cast has been uneven to say the least, as seen in their 14-21 record. And with Father Time sapping away James’ ability to guarantee a playoff spot for whichever team he plays for, many believe that the Lakers are clutching onto their most-coveted assets for a franchise-altering blockbuster trade.
Steph Curry surprisingly reunited with mysteriously lost trophy
Steph Curry has received a lot of hardware in his legendary NBA career. The Golden State Warriors superstar has won four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one NBA Finals MVP. He’s also been named MVP of the All-Star Game and twice won the Three-Point Shootout at All-Star weekend. There’s a case to be made Curry’s gaudiest accomplishment is being voted as one of the league’s 75 greatest players of all-time, too.
