Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm
Buffalo businesses looted following massive winter storm with police, business owners unable to respond in storm conditions
Listen: Jay's story melts hearts as a Buffalo blizzard Christmas miracle
When Cheektowaga Police were alerted to a glass break at the Pine Hill School on East Delevan Avenue Christmas Eve as the blizzard raged outside, officers were overwhelmed with calls and unable to investigate.
wnky.com
Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
nbc24.com
Neighbors work together to clear Buffalo streets after snowstorm
Buffalo, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bulldozers, dump trucks, and snowplows are working to clear paths after roads were buried with snow following a Christmas weekend blizzard in New York. They started halfway yesterday, but they only made it halfway and the tractor got stuck," Helena Kinnitt said Wednesday. "They got...
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Tonawanda golf dome down by storm; The GRILL and Sportzone open
Tonawanda, N.Y. (WBEN) - Both local golf domes came down as a result of the Buffalo Blizzard, one on Wehrle in Williamsville and the other being the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in Tonawanda.
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
‘I was exhausted, I was so frozen’: South Buffalo man rescues a 70 year-old hospital worker during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has been hearing a growing number of stories of people stepping up to help others during the height of the blizzard. One South Buffalo man rescued an essential worker who was stuck in his car. Patrick McDonald described his experience as “horrifying,” and thought he wasn’t going to see […]
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
'I had to do it to save everyone': Man breaks into school and shelters nearly a dozen people from blizzard
As a deadly and historic blizzard barreled through Erie County, New York, last weekend, some residents found themselves in a dire scenario -- stranded in howling snow with nowhere to go, their cars dwindling in gas supply with police unable to come to the rescue.
Top Buffalo area official says he bears ‘full responsibility’ for timing of travel ban amid storm
A top Buffalo-area official said he bears “full responsibility” for the criticized timing of local authorities issuing a travel ban ahead of an intense winter storm that has killed nearly 40 people in the area as of Thursday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Wednesday that he does not know if instituting a ban…
The Weather Channel
These Homes Were Encased In Ice During Winter Storm Elliott (PHOTOS)
Photos show homes and buildings along Lake Erie's shores encased in ice during Winter Storm Elliott. The area reached temperatures as low as 4 degrees Fahrenheit and winds gusted up to 79 mph during the storm. At least 34 people died in Erie county due Elliott. Winter Storm Elliott's strong...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
“Can you tell I’m fired up?”: Pries Avenue residents criticize City clean-up efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews are working constantly, trying to clean up Buffalo. City officials expected to have all of the streets passable by Wednesday night, but on Thursday morning,some residents on Pries Avenue woke up with their street still clogged by snow. “They have to come up with a better plan because we’re suffering […]
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in car
A woman in Buffalo found dead, trapped in her car following the brutal winter storm that hit the city
