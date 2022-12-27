ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnky.com

Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
BUFFALO, NY
nbc24.com

Neighbors work together to clear Buffalo streets after snowstorm

Buffalo, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bulldozers, dump trucks, and snowplows are working to clear paths after roads were buried with snow following a Christmas weekend blizzard in New York. They started halfway yesterday, but they only made it halfway and the tractor got stuck," Helena Kinnitt said Wednesday. "They got...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

These Homes Were Encased In Ice During Winter Storm Elliott (PHOTOS)

Photos show homes and buildings along Lake Erie's shores encased in ice during Winter Storm Elliott. The area reached temperatures as low as 4 degrees Fahrenheit and winds gusted up to 79 mph during the storm. At least 34 people died in Erie county due Elliott. W​inter Storm Elliott's strong...
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY

